Oscars 2026: Sinners Breaks Records By Earning 16 Nominations - Know Where To Watch Michael B Jordan's Film Online In India

Ryan Coogler has carved his name into Oscar history as Sinners emerged as the most-nominated film ever at the Academy Awards. The genre-bending drama earned a staggering 16 nominations, surpassing the long-standing record of 14 nominations previously shared by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).

Set in 1930s Mississippi, Sinners stars Michael B Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers who open a blues club amid an atmosphere of deep-rooted racism, only to find themselves confronting supernatural forces, including vampires.

The film’s bold narrative and visual ambition have struck a chord with both audiences and critics alike. At the global box office, Sinners has already amassed an impressive $368 million worldwide.

Sinners at Oscars 2026

At the 98th Academy Awards, Sinners is nominated in nearly every major category, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Coogler, and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan.

The film also secured acting nominations for Wunmi Mosaku (Supporting Actress) and Delroy Lindo (Supporting Actor). In addition, it earned nods for Original Score, Original Song (“I Lied to You”), Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Sound, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Casting, and Visual Effects.

Sinners breaks records

The previous record-holder, All About Eve, won six Oscars, including Best Picture, and held the nominations record for nearly five decades until Titanic matched it with 14 nods and went on to win a historic 11 Oscars. La La Land later joined the list with 14 nominations and won six awards, though it is famously remembered for the on-stage Best Picture mix-up that ultimately crowned Moonlight the winner.

With its unprecedented nominations haul, Sinners is now seen as a frontrunner heading into the final phase of Oscar season.

Where to watch Sinners online in India

The film premiered on April 3, 2025, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City and was theatrically released on April 18, 2025. It received a positive response from critics and audiences. It started streaming on JioHotstar from September 18, 2025.

About Oscars 2026

Final voting will take place between February 26 and March 5.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 15 and broadcast on ABC, with comedian Conan O’Brien returning as host.