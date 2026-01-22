Oscars Nominations 2026 Announced: Check FULL List of Nominees Across Categories

The countdown to Hollywood’s biggest night has officially begun. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday (January 22), setting the stage for the Oscars 2026 ceremony, which will take place on March 15. Comedian and late-night television host Conan O’Brien is set to return as host for the second consecutive year.
This year’s nominations offer an early insight into the Academy’s choices, with films such as Sinners, Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, and One Battle After Another emerging as strong contenders across major categories. From powerful performances to technical excellence, the list reflects a wide spectrum of storytelling and cinematic craft.
Here is the complete list of nominees by category for the 98th Academy Awards:
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
International Feature Film
The Secret Agent – Brazil
It Was Just an Accident – France
Sentimental Value – Norway
Sirât – Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia
Original Score
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Sinners – Ludwig Göransson
Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematography
Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Original Song
“Dear Me” – Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” – Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” – Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
With nominations now revealed, anticipation is running high as audiences and industry insiders await the final verdict on March 15.