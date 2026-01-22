Oscars Nominations 2026 Announced: Check FULL List of Nominees Across Categories

The countdown to Hollywood’s biggest night has officially begun. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday (January 22), setting the stage for the Oscars 2026 ceremony, which will take place on March 15. Comedian and late-night television host Conan O’Brien is set to return as host for the second consecutive year.

This year’s nominations offer an early insight into the Academy’s choices, with films such as Sinners, Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, and One Battle After Another emerging as strong contenders across major categories. From powerful performances to technical excellence, the list reflects a wide spectrum of storytelling and cinematic craft.

Here is the complete list of nominees by category for the 98th Academy Awards:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent – Brazil

It Was Just an Accident – France

Sentimental Value – Norway

Sirât – Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia

Original Score

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson

Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematography

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Original Song

“Dear Me” – Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” – Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” – Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

With nominations now revealed, anticipation is running high as audiences and industry insiders await the final verdict on March 15.