'It Does Hurt...': Mardaani 3 Actress Rani Mukerji On Not Winning National Award For Black

Rani Mukerji |

It has been 30 years since one of the most talented actresses of the Hindi film industry made her debut. Rani Mukerji started her career with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, and went on to become one of the biggest female superstars of Bollywood. Even after 30 years, she is starring in movies as a lead and proving her mettle as a star and as an actor. While she gears up for the release of Mardaani 3, the actress on Thursday sat down for a conversation with her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar.

Coming From A Bengali, Humble Family

Recalling her childhood, Rani said, "It was more about being in a very Bengali, humble family. My dad and mom tried to make ends meet. I used to see them struggle through their days. I saw my mom go through those days with so much happiness, with that bright smile and that laughter of hers."

Marriage At A Very Young Age

Rani further revealed that her parents wanted her to get married at a young age. She said, "With me, it was very clear, they wanted to get me married at a very young age (laughs). But destiny had other plans for me. With the offer that came for Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, my mom told me, 'Salim uncle, who is a family friend, has offered you the film. Why don't you take it up, and see how it goes?'"

Following My Mother's Instruction

Rani revealed, "When I look back, I really don't know what I was doing. I was following my mother's instructions. I said, 'My mom wants me to do it, I have to do it. And because I am doing it, I have to do it to the best of my ability."

Rani On Her Voice Being Dubbed By Someone Else In Ghulam

"You don't have much of a choice because it was really a big thing for me to do a film opposite Aamir (Khan). Actually, it was a decision taken by Vikram (Bhatt), Mukesh ji (Bhatt), and Aamir. But they made Aamir become the bad cop. Aamir explained to me that for films, we have to sacrifice certain things. He asked me who my favourite actress was, and I said Sridevi. He then told me how Sridevi's voice was dubbed in certain films. It was a little upsetting for me, but I couldn't show that I was upset because you need to be a team player."

Karan Johar Told Rani 'I Love Your Voice'

Rani got emotional while recalling how Karan retained her voice in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rani reveals that Karan said, "I love your voice, and you will dub for my film. Thanks to you, Karan, I was able to retain my voice (cries)."

Rani On Not Winning National Award For Black

“It broke my father’s heart, it broke my mum’s heart. I think the way I have conducted my career and my life since I was a teenager, I started as an actor because my mum asked me to become one, I realised that through the work I could do, I could probably give my parents a better life and see them happy and comfortable."

She further revealed that because of the fan mails she understood the seriousness of the profession and started working towards good films, good roles, and better performances, with or without awards. The actress further added, "It does hurt, but it doesn't become criteria. But, I think that it's good that it didn't happen because very early in my life I realised that even after you do your best work, you might not get the recognition you deserve, and probably someone else's performance is better than yours."

Adira's Special Letter For Rani

The event ended on a very beautiful note. Rani's daughter, Adira, wrote a letter for her, which was read by Karan. It was a surprise for Rani, and it was surely one of the highlights of the event.





Mardaani 3 is slated to release on January 30, 2026.