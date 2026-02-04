 Who Is Kani Kusruti? Actress Playing The Strong Role Of A Rape Survivor In Taapsee Pannu Starrer Assi
The trailer of Anubhav Sinha's Assi was released on Wednesday. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, and it features actress Kani Kusruti in a pivotal role. While Kani has worked in many Malayalam films and a few OTT series, we are sure the Hindi audience is wondering who she is. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Kani Kusruti | YouTube

After Mulk and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu have teamed up for their third film together, titled Assi. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday, and it has grabbed everyone's attention, as it revolves around a rape case. Actress Kani Kusruti plays the role of a rape survivor in the film, and in the trailer, she has grabbed everyone's attention with her performance.

article-image

Who is Kani Kusruti?

While Kani has been a part of many Malayalam movies and has done a few web series, we are sure the Hindi audience would be wondering who the actress is. Born in Cheruvakkal, a small village in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Kani is a 40-year-old actress who has been working in the Indian film industry for around two decades.

She rose to fame with her performance in the 2009 release Malayalam film Kerala Cafe. She later starred in many Malayalam films like Shikkar, Cocktail, Ok Computer and others. Her performance in the 2020 release Biriyaani was appreciated a lot. For her performance in the movie, the actress won multiple awards, including the Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards.

In 2024, Kani featured in All We Imagine as Light, a movie that won many awards at multiple film festivals. It was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Golden Globe Awards as well. In the same year, she featured in Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production venture Girls Will Be Girls, which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Now, we are sure that after watching her performance in the trailer of Assi, the audience is surely looking forward to see her on the big screens.

article-image

Assi Cast

Apart from Taapsee and Kani, Assi also stars Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Assi Release Date

The movie is slated to release on February 20, 2026.

