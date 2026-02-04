Assi Trailer: 'Content Queen Is Back', 'Unsettling & Necessary'; Taapsee Pannu Starrer Impresses Netizens

Assi Trailer | YouTube

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the 2024 release Khel Khel Mein. Now, after more than one and a half years, the actress is all set to be back on the big screens with Anubhav Sinha's Assi. The actress-director duo have earlier worked together in Mulk and Thappad, and both films did well at the box office. Well, the trailer of Assi is hard-hitting and revolves around rapes that are happening in our country.

The actress took to Instagram to share the trailer and wrote, "आदमी मरने के बाद कुछ नहीं सोचता… आदमी मरने के बाद कुछ नहीं बोलता… कुछ नहीं सोचने और कुछ नहीं बोलने पर आदमी मर जाता है… — उदय प्रकाश." Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Impressed With Assi Trailer

The trailer of Assi has impressed the netizens. A netizen commented, "Taapsee in courtroom can never go wrong!! (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "This doesn’t feel like a trailer line, it feels like a truth we keep postponing. Quiet, unsettling, and necessary. Some stories don’t shout—they accuse (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "From Mulk to Assi, Taapsee continues to pick the scripts that India actually needs to watch (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Assi Cast

Assi has a very strong star cast. Apart from Taapsee, the movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Assi Release Date

The movie is slated to release on February 20, 2025. However, it won't be getting a solo release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production venture Do Deewane Seher Mein is also scheduled to hit the big screens on the same date.

Both movies are of totally different genres. While Assi is a courtroom drama, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a love story. However, let's wait and watch which movie will win the box office race.