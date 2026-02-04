Do Deewane Seher Mein Trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Tell Story Of Two Imperfect Individuals Navigating Love

Photo Via YouTube

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for the first time in Do Deewane Seher Mein, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions. The film, a contemporary romance with old-school sensibilities, is set to release in theatres on February 20, 2026, during Valentine’s week. On Wednesday, the trailer was unveiled, showing two imperfect individuals navigating emotional vulnerability, uncertainty, and connection in a relatable, lived-in way.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Trailer Unveiled

The 1.58-minute trailer deepens the promise of a modern love story that doesn’t chase perfection but embraces emotional truth. Set against the chaos of a bustling city, Mrunal and Siddhant are shown as two completely opposite individuals, she avoids the rain because of the humidity, while Chaturvedi enjoys sipping chai in it.



Do Deewane Seher Mein explores love not as a fairytale, but as an experience, layered, confusing, tender, and quietly transformative. As the trailer unfolds, it shows two imperfect individuals who don’t seek to complete each other but gradually learn to understand one another. Their bond grows through silences, stolen glances, unresolved conversations, and the weight of choices that linger long after they are made.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Cast

Meanwhile, apart from Siddhant and Mrunal, Do Deewane Sheher Mein, also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaokar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik, and Master Inesh Kotian.

The film's title is inspired by the song Do Deewane Shehar Mein from the 1977 film Gharaonda, which starred Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab, Shreeram Lagoo, and Jalal Agha.

Do Deewane Shehar Mein is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who previously helmed Sridevi's Mom and Yudhra, starring Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan. This marks his second on-screen collaboration with Siddhant.