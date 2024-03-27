Ila Arun Slams Crew's Choli Ke Peeche Recreation: 'I Am Shaken Up By This, Original Artistes Should Get Compensation'

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu is all set to release in the theatres on March 29, 2024. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the Choli Ke Peeche song, which was a hit 90s song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt from Khal Nayak, sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun.

Ila Arun in a recent interview with India Today revealed that she was not aware of Choli Ke Peeche's recreation.

"What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why have you done this? I feel 'Choli Ke Peeche' is such an iconic song. They say it's a new thing to reach out to the younger generation. But why should we? That's what I feel. You don't have to give them what they are looking for. Why can't they just create their own number? Young directors should create energetic, powerful songs that will be liked by the younger generation. Even DJs spoil all the songs by recreating them," she said.

Further, she said that when she was in Jaipur a couple reached out to her and said 'Mam the song 'Choli ke Peeche' is iconic and I just happened to hear it in this new film, and I am disappointed'. Then she asked me, 'Have you done it?' And I immediately told them I haven't.'

Ila said that the new directors have no sense of composition and she has decided that she will remix and do all her songs. When asked what she thinks of Kareena featuring in the song, she said that people like it, but how can they forget that the original song was a very well-choreographed song featuring Madhuri and Neena?

She said that she does not want to create any controversy. "Even the younger generation is calling me and telling me that my song has been recreated and Kareena Kapoor Khan is dancing to the number, but what can I do about that? I can only say I am dumbfounded."

Ila continued that if makers want to recreate a song, they should work with the original artistes and keep them in the loop. "And if you are making any profit, then they also should get compensation for it," she concluded.