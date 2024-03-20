 Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines In Choli Ke Peeche, Diljit Dosanjh's Voice Gives A Fresh Take (WATCH)
The 90s' chartbuster song, Choli Ke Peeche from Khal Nayak got a rendition for Crew.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image

With Holi just around the corner, the makers of Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu unveiled a new song, Choli Ke Peeche on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Kareena shared the song on her Instagram handle with the caption, "90s ka magic, Crew ki masti! 💸Flying to you with a hot new track ft. @diljitdosanjh! #CholiKePeeche song out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @llaarun @therealalkayagnik @akshayraheja @safirock @akshayandip. Song directed by: @farahkhankunder."

Check it out:

In the video, Kareena shined with her screen presence. The actress was seen donning a pink saree and grooving to the song, while Diljit Dosanjh's vocals stole the show. The song is choreographed by Farah Khan and it is the perfect addition to your Holi season's playlist.

Choli ke Peeche Kya Hai is a hit 90s song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt from Khal Nayak, sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun.

A few days ago, the much-anticipated trailer of Crew was unveiled. "Buckle up! Your #Crew is ready to take you on a WILD ride! 🛫 #CrewTrailer out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma," wrote Kareena as she shared the trailer to her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Crew is slated to release on March 29, 2024, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma's special cameos.

