Kriti Sanon Says It Was 'Refreshing' To Work With Kareena Kapoor & Tabu In Crew: 'People Are Loving Our Chemistry'

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon at Crew trailer launch | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu's much-awaited Crew was unveiled by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai on Saturday. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 29. Crew, set in the world of commercial aviation, promises to captivate audiences with its stellar cast and compelling narrative. In the film, Kareena, Tabu and Kriti play air hostesses employed by the fictional Kohinoor Airlines. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a man falls ill during a flight, revealing his involvement in smuggling gold biscuits. Eager to enhance their circumstances, the women decide to venture into the illicit trade, successfully evading authorities until they are caught.

During the event, the actresses opened up about their experience working with each other and what's in store for the audience.

Expressing her long-standing desire to collaborate with the multifaceted Tabu, Kareena gushed, "I am super excited for the film because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has worked with her several times. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her." Kareena also praised Kriti and called her 'supremely talented' and 'lovely'.

The actress added, "I hope the film does well. Rajesh has made a super funny film so I am really excited and happy and hope it works."

Kriti, on the other hand, said it was refreshing to work with female co-stars as opposed to sharing screen space with men. Praising her co-stars, the National Award-winning actress said, "We mostly get to work with men. It was very refreshing to work with women, who are so talented and who I have admired for years. I think we all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how. The way this film has been written and the way these characters are, there is so much life and so much chemistry between them. What people are loving is their chemistry and that's about Crew."

Opening up about the positive reception to their on-screen chemistry in Crew, Kriti said that the film doesn't focus on male-bashing but instead delivers pure comedy and enjoyment for the audience. "Whenever a women-led film releases, people think it would be serious and will talk about some issue, or it will bash men. But Crew is not about these things. Here you can see that women can also do comedy very very well. So I really hope you all love it,” Kriti said.

Revealing how well Rajesh understood the actresses, Tabu mentioned, "I don't think that's required. No one can understand you in the very first film. We've never interacted with him before this film. Insaan ko samajne ke liye toh zindagi nikal jaatihai. But he was very good with understanding what was required of all of us. Also, I must add that Rajesh used to come and just add one scene or a dialogue to made the sequence more interesting. That has really helped as you can see in the trailer."

Rajesh disclosed that Crew draws inspiration from real-life incidents, adding an element of authenticity to its narrative. "Yes, it’s pretty much based on real-life incidents. All this is going on these days. We have been witnessing that the airline industry is going through a torrid time, for whatever reasons. Also, if you go back historically and try to understand what’s happening, there will always be two sides to the story in terms of why airlines companies are suddenly pulling down. But if you look at the human side of it and if you look at its environment, it’s pretty much based on an environment. So yes, it is based on incidents that have happened in real life."

Talking about the actresses playing air hostesses, the director said, "We are trying to humanise them. You see the glamorous side. Three women working in the aircraft dealing with all kinds of people. In those people, some are good, some are bad and it is a lot of hard work. They are human beings at the end of the day. They do look glamorous from the outside but there is a lot of hard work which goes behind it."