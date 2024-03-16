Crew Trailer Launch: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon Twin In Black; Tabu Arrives In Dhoti Pants

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 16, 2024
On Saturday, March 16, the trailer of Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon was unveiled.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dressed in a black bodycon gown from Alberta Ferretti that featured a cold-shoulder cutout on the right.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon wore a black cropped blazer and bralette top with ruched skirt from Kristina Fidelskaya.
Tabu, on the other hand, wore dhoti pants with a matching top at the trailer launch event in Mumbai.
In Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of air hostesses.
This will be the first time Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will be sharing the screen space.
Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also have a special cameo in Crew.
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is scheduled to hit theatres on March 29, 2024.
