Inside PICS: Malaika Arora Kisses Ed Sheeran At Farah Khan's Bash; Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit Attend

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 16, 2024
Farah Khan hosted a party for Ed Sheeran in Mumbai on Friday ahead of his concert.
Photo Via Instagram
Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Madhav Nene shared the photo with Ed and wrote, "Happy Saturday! What a night yesterday. Had the pleasure of meeting @edsheeran at @TheFarahKhan ‘s party. Farah is the most gracious host and Ed is the most sincere, down to earth, sociable guy we have met. The highlight was seeing all our friends together at once. Can’t wait to go to the concert tonight!😃"
The party was a star-studded event attended by several Bollywood stars including Huma Qureshi, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan, among others.
Ed Sheeran is gearing up for his concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds on March 16, 2024.
Malaika Arora was seen posing with Madhuri Dixit and Farah Khan at the party on Friday.
Farah Khan's cousin, actor Farhan Akhtar was also seen at the bash.
Malaika Arora was seen kissing Ed Sheeran on his cheeks.
Rajkummar Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Patralekhaa, Siddharth also graced the bash.
