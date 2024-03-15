Priyanka Chopra Wears ₹8.33 Crore Necklace With Blush Pink High-Slit Saree

By: Sachin T | March 15, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Bulgari's global brand ambassador, is currently in Mumbai, India to promote the Italian luxury jewellery brand.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
On Friday, Priyanka Chopra attended Bulgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration at Antilia in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra, the ultimate desi girl of Bollywood, wore a blush pink saree for the event.
The Bajirao Mastani actress paired her saree with a strapless blouse which featured a plunging neckline.
Priyanka Chopra's saree also featured a slit.
However, her colourful necklace by Bulgari grabbed our attention and it comes with a whopping price of ₹8,33,80,000.
For the occasion, Priyanka's makeup was matte finished, with a hint of mauve blush tint over her cheeks and a pink nude lip
With her lush brown locks left open at the centre, Priyanka completed her glam look.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
