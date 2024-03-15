'Raha's Mom' Alia Bhatt Cuts Cake With Paps On 31st Birthday Outside Her Mumbai Home Vastu

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 15, 2024
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday today, March 15, 2024.
On this special occasion, the Highway actress cut her birthday cake with the paparazzi, who were gathered outside her residence Vastu in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt wore a white sweater over a white tank top and paited with wid-legged black pants.
On her birthday eve, Alia Bhatt hosted an intimate dinner at a five-star hotel in Mumbai for her close friends and family members.
The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh.
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina.
The actress could not stop smiling as they wrote 'Raha's Mom' on the birthday cake.
Alia Bhatt also has Love And War with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
