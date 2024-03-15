Photos: Alia Bhatt Parties With Ranbir Kapoor, Ambanis On 31st Birthday

By: Sachin T | March 15, 2024

Actress Alia Bhatt turned 31 on Friday and she was seen enjoying a midnight birthday bash with her family and friends in the city

The birthday girl was snapped exiting a posh restaurant in Mumbai along with husband Ranbir Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt

She looked ravishing in a golden off-shoulder top with blue pants and stilettos

Ranbir was seen bidding Soni and Shaheen a goodnight as he hugged them and escorted them to their car

Also present at the intimate birthday bash were the Ambanis who are quite close to the Kapoor couple. Akash Ambani was all smiles as he exited the restaurant post Alia's birthday

Alia recently mentioned in an interview how she is very good friends with Isha Ambani, and the latter made sure to turn up for her friend's birthday bash

Isha's husband Anand Piramal was also a part of the birthday party and he was seen exiting the restaurant soon after the Kapoors

