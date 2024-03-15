Little Malti Clings On To Priyanka Chopra As Mommy Arrives In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | March 15, 2024
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back to her country and she was papped at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night
Photos by Varinder Chawla
PeeCee was not alone and in fact, she was spotted with none other than her little daughter Malti Marie
Malti clung on to her mommy as they stepped out of the Mumbai airport and were greeted by the paps
As the excited paps called out to the toddler, Malti responded to them with a meek 'Hi'
Proud mommy Priyanka was seen laughing her heart out as an amused Malti waved at the paps and the others around them
Priyanka was seen interacting with the paps and she even greeted them with 'namastes' as she landed in her home country
Dressed in all black, PeeCee looked all set for her India trip, and she even told the paps that she would be in the country for the next 10 days
Thanks For Reading!