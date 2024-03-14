Alia Bhatt Birthday: Award-Winning Films Of The Actress & Where To Watch Them On OTT

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has garnered widespread acclaim, not only in India but also overseas, for her versatility and performances in films across various genres. Over the years, Alia has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress consistently leaves a lasting impression with her remarkable performances.

Whether she portrays vulnerable characters grappling with inner turmoil or embodies strong, resilient individuals overcoming adversity, Alia's acting prowess shines through in every role she takes on.

Alia's ability to immerse herself into diverse characters and convey their emotions with authenticity and depth is what sets her apart from the other actresses in the film industry.

On the occasion of Alia's 31st birthday, take a look at some of the award-winning films of the actress and where can you watch them on OTT:

1. 2 States

The romantic comedy-drama, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel of the same name, hit the big screens in 2014. Starring Alia and Arjun Kapoor, 2 States explores the complexities of intercultural relationships in India and the challenges faced by the couple as they try to convince their parents to accept their love.

It portrays the humorous and tense interactions between the North Indian Punjabi family of Krish (Arjun) and the South Indian Tamil Brahmin family of Ananya (Alia).

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Highway

Highway, directed by Imtiaz Ali, released in 2014. The story of the film revolves around Veera Tripathi (Alia), a young woman who is kidnapped just before her wedding. Mahabir Bhati (Randeep Hooda), a criminal, abducts Veera to use her as leverage against her wealthy family. As they embark on a journey across northern India, Veera begins to develop a complex bond with her captor.

Besides its storytelling, picturesque cinematography, Highway is known for Alia's powerful performance, who received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Veera.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Udta Punjab

Alia's 2016 film Udta Punjab addresses the issue of drug abuse in Punjab. It also features Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The story follows four interconnected characters whose lives are affected by the drug trade in Punjab. It sheds light on the rampant drug abuse and its impact on society, particularly the youth.

Despite facing censorship issues and controversies prior to its release, Udta Punjab received critical acclaim for its powerful storytelling, realistic portrayal of the drug epidemic, and stellar performances by the cast.

Where to watch: ZEE5

4. Raazi

Raazi is a spy thriller, an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. The story is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and follows the journey of Sehmat Khan (Alia), a young Kashmiri woman who is married off to a Pakistani military officer named Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal) by her father, who is an Indian intelligence agent. Sehmat is tasked with spying on the Pakistani military and providing crucial information to India.

As Sehmat navigates her new life in Pakistan, she faces numerous challenges and risks her life to fulfill her duties as a spy. She gains access to sensitive information and becomes deeply involved in the conflict between India and Pakistan. Alia's portrayal of Sehmat was praised for its depth and complexity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Gully Boy

The film is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers and explores the underground rap scene in Mumbai. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia in the lead roles, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, and Kalki Koechlin.

Alia portrays Safeena Firdausi, Ranveer's Murad's feisty and supportive girlfriend who encourages him to pursue his dreams despite the odds. Her character adds depth to the narrative and highlights the challenges faced by Murad as he strives to break free from societal norms and make a name for himself in the rap scene.

The film was India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a crime drama, based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a powerful and influential brothel owner in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt plays the titular role of Gangubai, who rises from being a young girl sold into prostitution to becoming one of the most revered and feared figures in Mumbai's underworld.

Alia won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Where to watch: Netflix and Zee5

7. Darlings

Darlings, which released directly on an OTT platform in 2022, marked the debut of Alia as a producer. The movie follows the lives of two women, Alia and Shefali Shah, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Where to watch: Netflix

8. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Starring Alia and Ranveer in the lead roles, the film has been directed by Karan Johar. It revolves around Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer), a Punjabi businessman, and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), a Bengali journalist, who fall in love despite their differences and family objections. They decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.

It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video