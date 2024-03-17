 Ch***ye To Bhootiye, Ha****zaade To Ameerzaade: CBFC Changes Cuss Words In Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-Starrer Crew
Crew revolves around the lives of three air hostesses, played by Tabu, Bebo and Kriti, whose lives go topsy turvy after they find out that the airlines has gone bankrupt

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
The trailer of the upcoming film, Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, was released by the makers on Friday, and the film is all set to hit the silver screens by the end of this month. And ahead of the film's release, the Censor Board has directed the makers to make several changes in it, most of them being replacing cuss words with similar terms.

In the trailer, Tabu's character can be seen hurling expletives in several scenes, however, those have reportedly been altered in the theatrical cut of the film.

Tabu, who plays an air hostess in Crew, can be seen telling a passenger 'Baith ch***ye' in the trailer. But in the final film which will be released in theatres, the expletive has been changed to 'bhootiye'.

Similarly, 'haraamzaade' has been replaced with 'ameerzaade', and 'haraamiyon' has been changed to 'kameeno'.

Crew revolves around the lives of three air hostesses, played by Tabu, Bebo and Kriti, whose lives go topsy turvy after they find out that the airlines has gone bankrupt. Around the same time, the trio come across a massive amount of wealth, and all hell breaks loose as they decide to pull off the biggest heist of their lives.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles.

Crew is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 29 and the trailer has already created immense buzz amongst the masses. During the trailer launch of the film on Friday, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti expressed their excitement to star in the comedy of errors, and stated that women can pull off comic roles way better than people think they can.

"The way this film was written, the way these characters are, there's so much life and chemistry between these three. I believe what people love, or at least what I feel, is the whole chemistry between the trio," Kriti shared.

