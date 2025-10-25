 Satish Shah Dies At 74 Due To Kidney Failure: Know Causes & Symptoms
Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at 74 due to kidney failure.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his unforgettable role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday, October 25, at the age of 74. The actor reportedly breathed his last around 2:30 pm due to kidney failure, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in deep shock.

Shah’s decades-long career spanned iconic roles in film and television, and his trademark humour made him one of India’s most beloved comic actors. His passing has once again brought attention to kidney-related illnesses, which often go unnoticed until they reach advanced stages.

What is Kidney Failure?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, kidney failure (or renal failure) occurs when one or both kidneys lose their ability to function properly. The kidneys’ main job is to filter waste and extra fluid from the blood, maintain electrolyte balance, and regulate blood pressure. When they fail, harmful toxins build up in the body, which can be life-threatening without timely treatment.

Veteran Actor Satish Shah, Known For His Role In Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Dies At 74
There are two types of kidney failure:

Acute kidney failure, which develops suddenly due to conditions like severe dehydration or infection.

Chronic kidney failure, which progresses slowly over time, often due to underlying diseases.

Common causes

The most frequent causes of kidney failure are diabetes and high blood pressure.

Diabetes can damage blood vessels in the kidneys through persistently high blood sugar levels.

High blood pressure puts extra strain on kidney tissues, reducing their ability to filter blood.

Other potential causes include polycystic kidney disease, autoimmune disorders like lupus, and glomerular diseases that affect the kidney’s filtering units.

Symptoms to watch for

Early stages of kidney failure may not show obvious symptoms, but as it progresses, individuals may experience:

Fatigue or weakness

Swelling in the hands, face, or feet

Nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite

Confusion or difficulty concentrating

Changes in urination frequency

Secret To Shah Rukh Khan's Toned Body At 60: Two Meals A Day & No Snacking
Treatment and management

Depending on the severity, treatment options include dialysis, which helps remove waste artificially, or a kidney transplant in advanced cases. With early detection and proper care, patients can manage the condition and lead a good quality of life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

