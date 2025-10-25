 Chhath Puja 2025: Popular Bhojpuri Chhath Songs & Vrat Geet Along With Video Lyrics
Chhath Puja is known not just for its rituals but also for its soulful Bhojpuri Chhath geet (devotional songs) that fill the ghats and homes with emotion, nostalgia, and faith.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Chhath Puja celebration | ANI

The holy festival of Chhath Puja 2025 began on October 25 with Nahay Khay, marking the start of four days of deep devotion, discipline, and thanksgiving to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, believed to be the motherly form of Usha, the first light of dawn. Though it holds special significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal’s Madhesh region, its spirit now resonates across India and abroad, wherever devotees gather to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.

This sacred festival in the Kartik month is known not just for its rituals but also for its soulful Bhojpuri Chhath geet (devotional songs) that fill the ghats and homes with emotion, nostalgia, and faith. These songs beautifully capture the devotion and simplicity of this centuries-old tradition.

Popular Bhojpuri Chhath Puja songs and geets

Ug Ho Suraj Dev

Originally sung by Anuradha Paudwal in 2002, this timeless melody remains a Chhath Puja favourite. The song, which prays for the rising Sun’s blessings, continues to echo on ghats during evening rituals and has garnered over 55 million YouTube views.

Kelwa Ke Paat Par

A true classic by Sharda Sinha, this 1986 song is synonymous with Chhath Puja. Its hauntingly beautiful lyrics and melody celebrate devotion and purity, making it a staple in every Chhath playlist even decades later.

Ho Dinanath

Another gem by Sharda Sinha, the “Nightingale of Bihar,” Ho Dinanath holds a special place in devotees’ hearts. Sung in 1986, it remains one of the most played Chhath geets and continues to inspire reverence with every note.

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

Released in 2016, this Sharda Sinha song captures the essence of a devotee’s first Chhath celebration. Played in every home and street during the festival, it radiates devotion and joy.

Gajmoti Chounka Purailein

Sung by Kalpana Patowary in 2002, this vibrant song celebrates the rituals of Chhath with festive beats and traditional flair, adding colour to every celebration.

Chhath Puja 2025 Calendar

Day 1 (October 25): Nahay Khay

Day 2 (October 26): Lohanda and Kharna

Day 3 (October 27): Sandhya Arghya (Evening offerings)

Day 4 (October 28): Usha Arghya and Parana (Morning offerings)

