Chhath Puja 2025 In Mumbai: Popular Ghats From Juhu Beach To Girgaon Chowpatty For Festive Celebrations

As the golden light of the setting sun touches the Arabian Sea, Mumbai’s beaches come alive with chants, diyas, and devotion. Chhath Puja 2025 has arrived, bringing with it an atmosphere of spirituality, devotion, and gratitude. The four-day festival, celebrated from October 25 to October 28, is dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, symbolising purity and thanksgiving for life and nature.

While Chhath has deep roots in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, home to a large North Indian community, now hosts grand celebrations across its beaches and lakes. Here’s a guide to the city’s most popular Chhath ghats where devotion meets the sea breeze.

Popular Chhath Puja ghats in Mumbai

Juhu Beach

Undoubtedly, the heart of Mumbai’s Chhath celebrations, Juhu Beach, transforms into a sea of faith every year. With the vast coastline illuminated by diyas and chants echoing in the air, devotees gather in thousands to perform Arghya to the setting and rising sun. The local authorities ensure smooth arrangements with barricades, lighting, and safety measures in place. For over two decades, Juhu has been the city’s go-to destination for the festival.

Dadar Chowpatty

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Dadar Chowpatty hosts one of the most scenic Chhath rituals in Mumbai. The beach comes alive with a sea of devotees filling the air with vibrant colours, devotional songs, and offerings. Families gather from dawn till dusk to perform rituals with precision and devotion. With proper security, cleanliness, and easy accessibility, Dadar remains a favourite among devotees for the Chhath Puja celebration.

Girgaon Chowpatty

Known for Ganesh Visarjan, Girgaon Chowpatty is equally captivating during Chhath Puja. Situated at the southern end of the city, near Malabar Hill, the ghat offers a calm yet grand setting for rituals. Devotees, dressed in traditional attire, gather along the shoreline, offering Arghya and seeking blessings from the Sun God in the breathtaking setting.

Powai Lake

The Powai Lake ghat has emerged as a modern favourite in recent years. Nestled amid lush greenery, it offers a serene, spiritual retreat within the city’s heart. The floating diyas on the lake during Sandhya Arghya create a magical sight, with the Bihari community hosting cultural programmes and group prayers every year.

Versova Beach

Versova Beach, in Andheri, has steadily grown into one of Mumbai’s most well-organised Chhath ghats. Its broad shoreline accommodates thousands of devotees, and its sunset view makes it ideal for rituals. The North Indians gather here in large numbers to offer prayers, turning the beach into a glowing spectacle of faith and festivity.

Aksa Beach

For those seeking peace away from the crowds, Aksa Beach in Malad offers a tranquil alternative. Its clean stretch and the soothing sound of waves make it a perfect spot for performing Chhath rituals. Families often prefer Aksa for its serenity, with local bodies ensuring hygiene and safety for devotees.

So, where are you celebrating Chhath Puja this year in Mumbai?