NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya

This Diwali, celebrations among the Indian community in the United States sparked both joy and controversy. A video from New Jersey showing firefighters spraying water over fireworks during a Diwali street event went viral, prompting sharp criticism from public figure Avi Dandiya, who accused some Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) of turning the festival into a hazardous spectacle.

'India ka naam kharaab ho raha hai iss se'

In an Instagram post, Dandiya called out the reckless behaviour, warning that such actions could lead to disaster. “Yeh jo pichle do teen saal mei tum logon ne yeh jo bawaal kaata hua hai na tum logon ne yahan pe America mei, isko band kardo,” he said, urging Indians abroad to celebrate responsibly. “Tum logon ko pata bhi hai ki ek halki si spark 10,000 sq.ft ke makaan ko raakh kar sakti hai?” he added, highlighting the dangers of bursting crackers in residential areas.

Expressing frustration over the lack of sensitivity toward diverse communities, Dandiya asked, “Jo tum neighbourhood mei kar rahe ho, wahan pe tumhi rehte ho kya sirf Indians? Pakistani nahi rehta, Chinese nahi rehta, Japani nahi rehta, African nahi rehta, tumko theka kisne diya hai yaar?” He emphasised that such actions not only disturb others but also tarnish India’s reputation abroad. “India ka naam kharaab ho raha hai iss se,” he lamented, recalling that in his 30 years in the US, Indians were once respected for their discipline, but recent incidents were changing that perception.

Dandiya drew a comparison with American celebrations, noting that fireworks in the US are restricted to designated zones, like those used on the Fourth of July. “Tum logon ko ek area diya hua hai... yahan bhi aatisbaaji hoti hai 4th of July ki, but woh ek area mei hoti hai,” he said, adding that many of those engaging in unsafe practices are visa holders whose actions reflect poorly on the entire community.

About the viral Diwali in US

The controversy began after Mukul Verma, an Indian resident in New Jersey, posted a video showing a lively Diwali celebration that quickly drew attention. In the clip, as fireworks lit up the street, fire trucks appeared, and firefighters sprayed water, leading many online to assume the celebration had been stopped.

Verma later clarified, “This Diwali celebration was fully permitted by the state... all safety measures like roadblocks, ambulances & fire brigade were arranged by the city.”

He explained that confusion arose when a few unauthorised skyshot fireworks were ignited, prompting firefighters to act for safety. “Please don’t spread hate; Diwali is about light, love & unity,” Verma wrote.

While the incident has divided opinion, Dandiya’s comments have reignited a larger conversation on responsible celebration and the importance of cultural sensitivity abroad.