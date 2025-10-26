'Raat Gayi Baat Gayi': Netizens Find 28-Yr-Old Janhvi Kapoor Wiser Than Twinkle Khanna, Kajol & KJo As They Don't Find Physical Cheating A 'Deal Breaker'

A recent episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s celebrity talk show has stirred a fiery debate across social media. The viral segment featured Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar joining the hosts in a conversation about whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity.

Janhvi Kapoor draws a line

When the question was posed, Janhvi Kapoor stood her ground, stating firmly that physical cheating is unacceptable in any relationship. Her stance sharply contrasted with the opinions of Kajol, Twinkle, and Karan, who agreed that physical infidelity might not necessarily be a “deal breaker.”

Twinkle Khanna even lightheartedly remarked, “Raat gayi, baat gayi”-implying that one should move on from such incidents. However, Janhvi remained unmoved by this comment, emphasizing her belief that loyalty is non-negotiable.

Therapist reacts to viral clip

The now-viral clip was reposted by a psychologist who criticised Kajol, Twinkle, and Karan’s views. In her video, she stated, “So basically your partner will sleep with someone else, and you’ll forgive them-that’s not forgiveness, that’s emotional suppression. When you justify cheating, you normalise disrespect.”

She went on to explain that physiologically, cheating activates the same brain regions as physical pain- hence why betrayal feels devastating. The expert added that infidelity isn’t about age or maturity, countering Twinkle’s remark that Janhvi’s perspective might evolve with age.

“It’s about respect and boundaries,” she noted, emphasising that “normalising cheating is like normalising emotional numbness.”

Online users overwhelmingly sided with Janhvi, calling her the “only sane one on the show.” Comments flooded in praising her maturity and clarity. One user wrote, “Normalise loyalty, not betrayal.” Another added, “Cheating is cheating- emotional, physical, or even flirting. It’s all about dishonesty and lack of respect.”

Backlash for Kajol and Twinkle Khanna

On X (formerly Twitter), Kajol and Twinkle Khanna faced significant criticism for downplaying the seriousness of infidelity. One user commented, “They’re so conditioned by the industry that they see cheating as normal. I admire Janhvi for speaking up.” Another post read, “I pity their husbands. How can anyone justify infidelity like this?”

Several users called out the double standards in Bollywood, where relationships often become a public spectacle. The phrase “Raat gayi, baat gayi” has since turned into a trending meme, symbolising the casual dismissal of cheating in relationships.

This viral exchange has reignited discussions about fidelity, emotional boundaries, and how generational attitudes toward relationships are shifting. While some viewers found Twinkle and Kajol’s remarks pragmatic, most agreed with the psychologist’s point- that forgiveness without accountability often leads to emotional detachment.

As one user aptly summarised, “Love without respect isn’t love- it’s just attachment.”