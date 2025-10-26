Foreign Resident Ved Maddison Raises Alarm On Street-Littering In Goa: Urges Citizens To Pick Trash & Be Resonsible

Social-media creator Ved Maddison recently shared a powerful video from a little-noticed street in North Goa, where he personally filled a full cement bag with rubbish in just twenty minutes. The clip captured his frustration at passers-by carelessly dropping candy wrappers or juice cartons, assuming that someone else will pick them up.

A revealing reel and a strong message

In his Instagram post, Ved described how three men threw a massive plastic bag of garbage into a field- a moment so disturbing that he immediately shared the clip. He wrote: “It makes my blood boil and my stomach hurt when I see people littering so blatantly and being horrible to our country and land and earth.” His words underline the emotional weight of seeing our environment treated with such disregard.

How small acts build big problems

Onlookers in the comments echoed Ved’s sentiments. One user admitted that they’ve gotten into multiple spats over people dropping rubbish: “Yes, the safai karamcharis don’t always do their jobs, but hum ko apni responsibility bhi to dekhna chahiye! Kachra bahar fenko hi mat!” Another lamented: “I feel ashamed that people from other countries are coming and understanding this… and taking action… I wish some Indian humans take it in a responsible way and act wisely…”

Such reflections highlight how littering isn't just the job of street cleaners -each person walking a public space has a role to play. Even simple actions like holding onto a wrapper until a bin is found contribute to a cleaner environment.

Littering on public streets and open spaces undermines national efforts like Swachh Bharat Mission, which aim to promote cleanliness across India. Improper disposal of plastic and food waste can clog drains, harm wildlife, pollute beaches and fields, and erode civic pride.

What you can do today

-Carry a small pouch or bag for your trash if bins aren’t available.

-If you see loose litter (wrappers, cartons, etc.), pick it up when safe- small acts add up.

-Choose reusable or biodegradable packaging where possible (to reduce the litter burden in the first place).

-Use social media to share positive examples of cleanliness in your neighborhood- visibility matters.

By acting responsibly on the street, we not only protect our environment but nurture a mindset of collective care. Ved’s video is a wake-up call- and one we can all respond to.