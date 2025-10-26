 Meet Riya- A Mudhol Hound Trained By BSF: PM Modi Hails Inclusion Of Indian Breeds
The Mudhol Hound, also known as the Caravan Hound, originates from the Deccan Plateau region of Karnataka, particularly the town of Mudhol in Bagalkot district

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

In the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shone a spotlight on India’s indigenous dog breeds, praising their courage, intelligence, and contribution to national security. Citing examples, he mentioned, “Last year in Lucknow, a dog named Riya caught everyone’s attention at the All India Police Duty Meet. It is a Mudhol Hound trained by BSF. Riya won the first prize there, leaving behind several foreign breeds.” He also acknowledged how an indigenous dog of the CRPF detected 8 kilograms of explosives in a Maoist-affected area of Chhattisgarh- a feat that reinforced faith in Indian breeds.

Meet Riya

Riya, the Mudhol Hound trained by the Border Security Force (BSF), became a national sensation after outperforming several foreign breeds at the All India Police Duty Meet in Lucknow. Her agility, alertness, and ability to follow commands with precision earned her the first prize, marking a proud moment for India’s indigenous canine program.

Mudhol Hounds

The Border Security Force (BSF) has made remarkable progress in training and deploying Mudhol Hounds and Rampur Hounds along India’s borders. These efforts embody the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)-extending even to the country’s canine units.

The Mudhol Hound, also known as the Caravan Hound, originates from the Deccan Plateau region of Karnataka, particularly the town of Mudhol in Bagalkot district. The breed gained prominence under the royal patronage of Sri Shrimant Raja Malojirao Ghorpade, who refined its lineage and even presented a few of these hounds to the British, giving the breed global exposure. Historically used for hunting and guarding, the Mudhol Hound’s alertness and agility made it a favorite among Indian royalty.

article-image

Key Traits

The Mudhol Hound is a sleek, muscular, and high-endurance breed. With its keen eyesight, acute sense of smell, and swift reflexes, it excels in tracking, patrolling, and search operations. Its light frame and short coat help it withstand India’s harsh heat and dry terrain, where many foreign breeds struggle. Known for their discipline, intelligence, and loyalty, these hounds adapt quickly to security and rescue training.

Why Indian breeds outshine foreign ones

While foreign breeds like German Shepherds, Labradors, and Belgian Malinois have long been part of security units, indigenous breeds such as the Mudhol Hound offer several advantages in Indian conditions:

-Climate Adaptability: Thrive in heat and arid weather without special care.

-Low Maintenance: Require minimal grooming and simple diets.

-Disease Resistance: Naturally adapted to local environments, reducing health issues.

-Superior Agility: Exceptional running speed and endurance, ideal for chase operations.

These qualities make Mudhol Hounds cost-effective, durable, and efficient- ideal companions for Indian defense and police forces.

