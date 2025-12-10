5 Pet-Friendly Cafes In Mumbai To Spend Quality Time With Your Cats & Dogs

By: Rahul M | December 10, 2025
Mumbai’s pet parents no longer need to hunt for places where their furry companions are truly welcome
From cosy corners for cat cuddles to lively dog play zones, these cafes let you enjoy good food while your pets enjoy freedom, treats and plenty of attention. Here are five spots perfect for a relaxed outing:
Ohh My Dog Cafe Pefe: A cheerful pet hangout in Andheri West, this cafe offers a dedicated pet menu and a fenced play zone for dogs. Friendly staff make sure pets feel pampered throughout your time. A visit here typically costs around ₹800–1,000 for two
Cat Cafe Studio: This cosy Andheri West studio-cafe is a paradise for cat lovers, where rescued felines roam freely as you sip your coffee. Visitors can cuddle, play or simply enjoy the company of the cats. Expect to spend roughly ₹900–1,100 for two
Pawkies: This Kandivali West spot is known for its cuddle-therapy sessions, letting guests spend quality time with in-house pets or their own fur companions. The average spend is around ₹700–900 for two
Puppy Cuddles Cafe: In Khar West, this bright cafe welcomes dogs with a play zone, treats and lots of space for socialising. Pet parents and casual animal lovers enjoy it alike, with a visit typically costing ₹800–1,000 for two
The Dog Studio: A fun pet-friendly space in Kandivali with a dedicated dog play zone where pets can run around safely. The studio also offers daycare for busy pet parents and stocks toys and accessories for all breeds. You can visit here around ₹500 for two
