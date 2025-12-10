International Mountain Day: How Mountains Play A Big Role In Ayurveda

Visiting the mountains is relaxing and beneficial to your health. The fresh air and high altitude are important in Ayurveda. You can also find many traditional herbs there that help keep you healthy and fight illnesses.

International Mountain Day, celebrated on December 11, raises awareness about the importance of mountains. Learn how mountains are important in Ayurveda, which herbs from the mountains are used in treatments, and which Patanjali products use these herbs.

Ayurveda on Mountains

Ayurvedic texts speak highly of mountains esp. the Himalayas, from where we got our system of medicine. The mountains are also home to many Ayurvedic plants and herbs. The stable mountain weather steadies the moving and unpredictable Vata Dosha. The calming and clean mountain air heals and rejuvenates, especially when paired with Yoga and Ayurveda. Thus, you find many Ayurvedic and other healing centres for relaxation or to get treatment. Find out Ayurvedic herbs found in the mountains, their uses, and Patanjali products made from these herbs and plants.

Ayurvedic Herbs & Plants from Mountains

Jatamansi: This priced herb has calming, antifungal, antimicrobial and neuroprotective properties, and is known as a nerve tonic. It also works in favour of the skin and hair, treating issues such as heart troubles, hysteria, and other mental health issues, as well as epilepsy, hair issues like hair loss, weak hair roots, and scalp infections. It helps fight skin infections and boosts skin complexion, aids in maintaining digestive health, and balances doshas. The Patanjali Kesh Kanti Advance Herbal Hair Expert Oil (30 Ml and 100 Ml) with Ayurvedic herbal power and 100% natural solution handles multiple hair problems like hair fall, damaged hair and dandruff, promotes hair growth, rejuvenates the roots and scalp, and provides deep and complete nourishment. Apart from Jatamansi, it contains herbs including Sesame, Bhringaraj, Coconut, Methi, Henna, Shikakai, Bramhi, Neem, Reetha, and Amla.

Read Also Are You Eating Lunch Wrong? Ayurveda Shares The Right Way

Shatavari: This ‘Queen of Herbs’ is a climbing plant from the Himalayas and is a boon for women’s health. It works as an immunity booster, to gain weight, boosts digestive health, lowers stress and fatigue, and improves skin health. For women, it keeps the hormones balanced, improves reproductive health, and handles menopause issues. Try the Patanjali Shatavar Churna (100 Gms) to fight weakness, get immunity, boost milk creation, and for healthy skin.

Mulethi: This sweet-tasting herb is a valuable herb in Ayurveda, for it has cooling properties. It manages Pitta and Vata Doshas. Mulethi deals with respiratory ailments. It boosts digestive health and deals with related issues like ulcers and stomach pain. It provides immunity thanks to its antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties, and also manages hormonal issues like cramps and mood swings. The herb helps relax and remove tiredness. It also boosts cardiovascular health. Divya Mulethi Churna (100 Gms) has multiple benefits, including digestion, immunity, respiratory good health, and managing your skin and hair.

Read Also Simple Ayurveda-Approved Tips To Manage Vitiligo

Ashwagandha: This valuable Ayurvedic herb is known as ‘Indian Ginseng’. It is respected for reducing stress and tiredness reducing effects. You can fight physical and mental stress with it. Your sleep quality improves along with stamina. It aids in cognitive and memory function. It also works to improve immunity and reproductive health for men and women. It is great to manage blood sugar and skin health. The Patanjali Nutrela Ashwagandha & Melatonin Gummies (30 Gummies) (90 Gms) is the perfect choice to boost good sleep, provide relaxation, and calm you down. It also promotes overall well-being.

Celebrate International Mountain Day on December 11 by visiting the mountains for good health and including Ayurvedic mountain herbs and plants in your life with Patanjali.