Tara Sutaria Recreates Jennifer Lopez's Iconic 2000s Gown From 'Maid In Manhattan': Calls It Her 'Favourite Costumes'

There’s something undeniably special about 2000s fashion, and capturing that magic today isn’t easy. But Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria pulled it off effortlessly in a dreamy peach gown, instantly transporting fashion lovers to the iconic rom-com glamour popularised by Jennifer Lopez. She recreated the iconic ‘Maid in Manhattan’ look from the 2002 movie as a heartfelt tribute to a style moment that still has fashion lovers gushing.

Take a look:

Tara pays tribute to Jennifer's iconic look

Sharing her look online, Tara made her inspiration clear in her own words. "An homage to one of my favourite costumes worn by an actress in film, ever. Jennifer Lopez in Maid in Manhattan. She was/is the epitome of elegance and glamour and I have to thank @gauriandnainika for recreating our version of the evening gown for me.. Make up by me."

Decoding the peachy gown

Tara donned a recreated version of the same gown by designers Gauri & Nainika, who crafted a version that honoured the original while keeping it entirely contemporary. Her strapless number came in a soft nude-peach hue without sequins or heavy embellishment. Keeping it in the classic form, the dress relied on precise tailoring and its fluid silhouette to do the talking.

Tara kept the styling clean and minimal with a stunning diamond necklace, matching earrings and shiny bag, pieces that added just enough sparkle without overshadowing the gown.

Her beauty choices followed the same less-is-more philosophy. Doing her own makeup, she picked skin-lit neutrals, diffused pinks, and a dewy glow reminiscent of early-2000s red-carpet beauty. A sleek, pulled-back bun completed the aesthetic, mirroring the polished simplicity of Lopez’s original look without slipping into imitation.