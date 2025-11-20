Tara Sutaria Dazzles In Jewel-Studded Sequin Dress For Her Romantic Birthday With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 20, 2025
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria rang in her 30th birthday with boyfriend Veer Pahariya by her side, celebrating in true star style with a glamorous, intimate evening
For the occasion, Tara slipped into a jewel-encrusted, body-skimming Yousef Al Jasmi couture creation, a sparkling statement piece that instantly set the tone for a high-fashion night
The sculpted midi dress came drenched in intricate sequin and crystal work, featuring a flattering halter neckline that highlighted her elegant frame
Adding extra drama, she paired the look with matching embellished opera gloves, giving the outfit a red-carpet finish
Tara kept the accessories minimal with just a pir of classic diamond studs, allowing the shimmering dress shine brighter
Her makeup stayed luminous and dreamy with a dewy base, lit-from-within highlighter, soft blush, metallic lids and glossy nude lips for that effortless birthday glow
Completing the look, she wore her hair in a sleek, middle-parted bun, keeping everything polished and perfectly chic
