Priyanka Chopra Turns Up The Heat In An All-Black Floral Sheer Look For Varanasi Tour

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 19, 2025

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll with her Varanasi promotional looks, and her latest outing proves she's mastering a darker, sharper fashion mood this season

The global actress stepped out in an all-black Roberto Cavalli ensemble, featuring a long black skirt with delicate open-work floral detailing

She paired the skirt with a sheer, lace-accented black blouse, which was completed with a sleek bralette underneath

Priyanka opted for Bvlgari jewellery, including stunning gold hoops, layered bracelets, a statement ring, and even a eye-catching collar brooch

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a flawless base, brushed-up brows, shimmer on the lids, and glossy brown lips

She wore her hair in a neat bun, leaving one softly styled side-parted lock loose to frame her face

Overall, the look was a masterclass in chic, power dressing — and the best part is, it’s a style formula you can easily recreate for your next outing

