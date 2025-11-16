Priyanka Chopra Unleashes Her 'Inner Devi' In Royal Lehenga At Globetrotter Event For S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi Reveal

Global icon Priyanka Chopra made a breathtaking return to India, and she did it in true desi style! Stepping out for the Globetrotter event for S.S. Rajamouli's ambitious world-building project 'Varanasi', the actress proved once again why she remains Indian cinema's undisputed queen. And while the grand reveal made headlines, it was Priyanka’s regal lehenga look that truly stole the spotlight. Keep reading as we decode her exquisite desi look.

Priyanka turns desi girl in exquisite lehenga

For the high-profile night, Priyanka channelled her "Inner Devi" — not subtly, but with full fashion force. The actress donned a rich white-and-gold royal lehenga that felt like a modern tribute to Banarasi artistry. The ensemble, custom created by Indian designer Anamika Khanna, featured a structured, contemporary blouse paired with a heavily detailed skirt and equally stunning dupatta. The palette played beautifully with the event's mythological theme, instantly giving her a goddess-like aura.

She elevated her royal lehenga with statement temple-inspired jewellery, including layered gold neckpieces, matching statement earrings, and intricate bangles that added a heritage-rich touch without taking away from the outfit’s grandeur.

Her makeup leaned into soft glam with dewy, luminous skin, defined eyes, bushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes and a bold red lip. For hair, she opted for soft, effortless braids that was adorned with few statement ornaments, keeping the overall mood royal and elegant.