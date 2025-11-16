 Love-Loreing To Truecasting: New Dating Trends Set To Rule Relationships In 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLove-Loreing To Truecasting: New Dating Trends Set To Rule Relationships In 2026

Love-Loreing To Truecasting: New Dating Trends Set To Rule Relationships In 2026

According to a new report by dating app Plenty of Fish, singles are rewriting how they connect, flirt, and form relationships. After surveying nearly 6,000 adults, the platform has identified five major relationship trends.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

If you thought modern dating had already thrown every twist possible your way, think again—2026 is gearing up to deliver a brand-new set of rules. According to a new report by dating app Plenty of Fish, singles are rewriting how they connect, flirt, and form relationships. After surveying nearly 6,000 adults, the platform has identified five major trends that reveal one thing clearly: people are craving real connections, but with a dash of spontaneity and self-awareness.

The app even gave each trend a quirky label—because honestly, who doesn’t love a buzzword that perfectly sums up your dating life?

Here’s what experts, including insights shared with Psychology Today by Rachel DeAlto, relationship specialist at Plenty of Fish, say will guide your love life in 2026.

5 dating trends set to rule 2026

FPJ Shorts
Split Tongue, Red Eyes, Stretched Earlobes & More: Meet India’s 'First Zombie'
Split Tongue, Red Eyes, Stretched Earlobes & More: Meet India’s 'First Zombie'
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Warns Against ‘High-Handedness’ As Kulgam Father Self-Immolates After Sons’ Detention
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Warns Against ‘High-Handedness’ As Kulgam Father Self-Immolates After Sons’ Detention
Thane: Social Media Influencer Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹93 Lakh; Police Seize 1.25 kg Gold, ₹53 Lakh Cash & Other Luxury Items
Thane: Social Media Influencer Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹93 Lakh; Police Seize 1.25 kg Gold, ₹53 Lakh Cash & Other Luxury Items
Veteran Actor Prem Chopra, 90, Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital After A Week, Doctors Share Health Update
Veteran Actor Prem Chopra, 90, Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital After A Week, Doctors Share Health Update

ChemRIZZtry: When charisma sneaks up on you

Think of this as chemistry… but with more flavour. According to the survey, many singles are discovering sparks with people they may have overlooked initially. "Rizz"—internet slang for charisma—often reveals itself slowly, meaning attraction grows only after real conversations. ChemRIZZtry encourages daters to give people the space to surprise them rather than judging sparks within the first five minutes.

Read Also
What Is Bird Theory? The Viral Relationship Test That Reveals If Your Partner Truly Cares
article-image

Curveball-Crushing: Falling for the 'not-my-type' type

A standout 42% of participants said they found themselves drawn to someone completely outside their usual checklist. As DeAlto explained, it' like years of dating one "type," then suddenly catching feelings for someone who breaks the pattern. Curveball-crushing is about ditching rigid preferences and embracing unexpected connections that feel refreshing, not risky.

Love-Loreing: Dating for the story

Inspired by the idea of “lore” — the stories that make up a person’s journey — Love-Loreing is all about saying yes to experiences simply to see where the narrative leads. Rather than swiping only for serious potential or instant sparks, nearly 37% of daters are stepping into dates with curiosity.

Read Also
What Is Bio-Baiting? New Dating App Trend That Is Fooling Singles
article-image

Truecasting: Showing up as your real self

This trend is the antidote to filters, curated bios, and perfect-first-date personas. A quarter of respondents said they’re showing up as their "actual" selves from the very beginning. As DeAlto puts it, it’s the "love me or leave me" chapter of dating — and it's one of the healthiest shifts yet, leaning into transparency and honest connection.

StAtuS-Flexing: Clarity is the new cool

Forget the era of vague situationships. StAtuS-flexing signals a return to defining relationships clearly — what you want, what you’re offering, and where things stand. It’s not about showing off; it’s about refusing the limbo. Daters in 2026 are prioritising clarity over confusion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Split Tongue, Red Eyes, Stretched Earlobes & More: Meet India’s 'First Zombie'

Split Tongue, Red Eyes, Stretched Earlobes & More: Meet India’s 'First Zombie'

Love-Loreing To Truecasting: New Dating Trends Set To Rule Relationships In 2026

Love-Loreing To Truecasting: New Dating Trends Set To Rule Relationships In 2026

'Proud R***i': What Started This Online Revolution That Is Shaking The Indian Media

'Proud R***i': What Started This Online Revolution That Is Shaking The Indian Media

Priyanka Chopra Unleashes Her 'Inner Devi' In Royal Lehenga At Globetrotter Event For S.S....

Priyanka Chopra Unleashes Her 'Inner Devi' In Royal Lehenga At Globetrotter Event For S.S....

What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia

What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia