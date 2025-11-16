Love-Loreing To Truecasting: New Dating Trends Set To Rule Relationships In 2026

If you thought modern dating had already thrown every twist possible your way, think again—2026 is gearing up to deliver a brand-new set of rules. According to a new report by dating app Plenty of Fish, singles are rewriting how they connect, flirt, and form relationships. After surveying nearly 6,000 adults, the platform has identified five major trends that reveal one thing clearly: people are craving real connections, but with a dash of spontaneity and self-awareness.

The app even gave each trend a quirky label—because honestly, who doesn’t love a buzzword that perfectly sums up your dating life?

Here’s what experts, including insights shared with Psychology Today by Rachel DeAlto, relationship specialist at Plenty of Fish, say will guide your love life in 2026.

5 dating trends set to rule 2026

ChemRIZZtry: When charisma sneaks up on you

Think of this as chemistry… but with more flavour. According to the survey, many singles are discovering sparks with people they may have overlooked initially. "Rizz"—internet slang for charisma—often reveals itself slowly, meaning attraction grows only after real conversations. ChemRIZZtry encourages daters to give people the space to surprise them rather than judging sparks within the first five minutes.

Curveball-Crushing: Falling for the 'not-my-type' type

A standout 42% of participants said they found themselves drawn to someone completely outside their usual checklist. As DeAlto explained, it' like years of dating one "type," then suddenly catching feelings for someone who breaks the pattern. Curveball-crushing is about ditching rigid preferences and embracing unexpected connections that feel refreshing, not risky.

Love-Loreing: Dating for the story

Inspired by the idea of “lore” — the stories that make up a person’s journey — Love-Loreing is all about saying yes to experiences simply to see where the narrative leads. Rather than swiping only for serious potential or instant sparks, nearly 37% of daters are stepping into dates with curiosity.

Truecasting: Showing up as your real self

This trend is the antidote to filters, curated bios, and perfect-first-date personas. A quarter of respondents said they’re showing up as their "actual" selves from the very beginning. As DeAlto puts it, it’s the "love me or leave me" chapter of dating — and it's one of the healthiest shifts yet, leaning into transparency and honest connection.

StAtuS-Flexing: Clarity is the new cool

Forget the era of vague situationships. StAtuS-flexing signals a return to defining relationships clearly — what you want, what you’re offering, and where things stand. It’s not about showing off; it’s about refusing the limbo. Daters in 2026 are prioritising clarity over confusion.