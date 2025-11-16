Split Tongue, Red Eyes, Stretched Earlobes & More: Meet India’s 'First Zombie'

A viral interview has captured nationwide attention, featuring Manjunath Poojari- popularly known as “Zombie the Piercer”, who is widely recognised as India’s first ‘zombie’ for his dramatic and irreversible body transformations. A professional tattoo and piercing artist, he has become the face of India’s underground extreme modification scene.

For Manjunath, this transformation isn’t rebellion- it’s a slow, deeply personal evolution. He sees his body as a creative playground, continuously shaping it to align with the identity he envisions. Every decision is deliberate, and every procedure marks a milestone in his life story.

A body rebuilt

Over the years, Manjunath has radically reshaped his body through a series of intense modifications. His tongue has been surgically split to resemble a reptilian fork, his eyeballs have been tinted to a bright red shade, and horns are implanted under the skin on his forehead. His earlobes are stretched dramatically in Buddha-style loops, metal plates sit beneath the surface of his skin, and one of his most shocking decisions- the complete removal of his belly button, symbolises his break from the form he was born with. Together, these changes construct his signature “zombie” identity.

The price of transformation

These body modifications don’t come cheap. Manjunath estimates spending ₹35–40 lakh so far- money he considers an investment into his art and identity. Many of these procedures were carried out under the supervision of his mentor, ensuring they were planned and professionally executed.

Despite public shock and criticism, Manjunath insists he has zero regrets. He describes the pain and effort involved in each modification as an achievement, proof of his commitment to self-expression. He hopes people understand that body modification is a passion and lifestyle, not merely a stunt for attention.

A subculture rising in India

India has long embraced tattoos and piercings, but extreme transformation is still niche and often misunderstood. Yet, artists like Manjunath show that the movement is quietly gaining acceptance. Social media communities on Instagram and YouTube are giving India’s underground body-mod scene new visibility and support.

Extreme transformation is widely seen in countries like the U.S., Brazil, and parts of Europe- from eyeball tattoos to elaborate subdermal implants. India may be late to the trend, but pioneers like Manjunath are pushing boundaries and challenging stereotypes about beauty, normalcy, and self-ownership.