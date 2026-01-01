'Choosing Diapers Over Dignity': NYC Men's Bizarre Solution To Control Pee During New Year's Eve At Times Square | VIDEO | Instagram @mickmicknyc

One of the world's largest New Year's celebrations is currently taking place in New York at Times Square. Ideally, more than a million spectators attend the Ball Drop event, making it one of the mega events of the year. In recent videos circulating on social media, spectators from around the world claim to wear diapers to the show to last longer.

While this is mainly to not losing their 'best spots' to use restrooms during the event, spectators are also claiming that this has become a new normal, and many are opting for the bizarre solution. Notably, people queued up to watch the show since the morning, and some even for more than 19 hours, making it difficult for them to sustain without attending to natural calls.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video shows several people queued up at Times Square and holding their best spots to watch the magical Ball Drop event. People can be seen all draped in their winter essentials and yet shivering due to the chilly weather, and still glued to their positions.

🚨 MEN IN TIMES SQUARE ARE WEARING PANTYLINERS AND DIAPERS TO PEE IN PLACE



A full grown man on camera casually explains his New Year’s Eve survival strategy: if you leave the crowd to use the bathroom, you lose your spot forever. No re-entry. No mercy.



So instead, people are… pic.twitter.com/GszTI6Ri5O — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) December 31, 2025

In another video originally posted by @mickmicknyc, a man claims to use diapers as an alternative for not being able to use restrooms during the 'spot chasing' period. He said, "If you leave and you have to use the bathroom, you'll lose your spot. That's the problem." When the interviewer asks what he does for the bathroom, he pulls out some diapers and explains how people have become accustomed to using them to sustain for hours.

@mickmicknyc wrote, "Once you’re inside Times Square, there are no bathrooms, and you can’t leave and come back, so preparation really matters."

In another video, people can be seen running to chase the best possible spots from where they can witness the ball drop event. Some of them claimed that they had been queued up at Times Square since 5 AM and 6 AM, making it nearly 19-20 hours till midnight at 12 AM. Ball Drop

The ball is a prominent part of a New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, commonly referred to as the ball drop, where the ball descends a specially designed flagpole, beginning at 11:59:00 PM, and resting at midnight to signal the start of the new year.