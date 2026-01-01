Abu Dhabi Breaks World Record With 62-Minute Firework, 6,500 Drone Show To Welcome New Year 2026: Jaw-Dropping Visuals Go Viral

UAE New Year 2026 celebration | Image Courtesy: X (@rajinikshtriyan)

While the rest of the world was content with countdowns and quick fireworks, the UAE clearly had other plans. New Year's Eve 2026 arrived with a promise of a bigger, brighter, and longer showcase, and Abu Dhabi delivered a celebration that felt less like a party and more like a global spectacle in innovation and pure visual drama.

Record-breaking 2026 welcome in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi's major celebrations took place in Al Wathba, where organisers showed a 62 minutes incredible fireworks display that has now taken over the internet. As reported by Guld News, the show combined advanced launch systems, visual synchronisation tech and sweeping formations that lit up the desert skyline.

Just when the fireworks seemed impossible to top, the skies filled with more than 6,500 coordinated drones, creating sweeping animations, including a breathtaking phoenix figure that appeared to rise, transform and glow across the night.

The display highlighted months of engineering, programming and coordination, timed down to the second. And clearly, the objective wasn't just celebration; it was about pushing boundaries and securing multiple Guinness World Records in one unforgettable night.

From Dubai to Sharjah: How other parts of UAE shined

While Abu Dhabi made it into the historical scripts, the rest of the UAE turned New Year's Eve into a nationwide festival.

Dubai went all out with 48 fireworks displays across 40 locations, including Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis The Palm, Global Village, Expo City Dubai and Hatta.

Meanwhile, Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR also staged the region’s largest drone show, adding dramatic fire effects and faster formations.

Sharjah lit up Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach with 10-minute shows, while Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain hosted community celebrations that drew families, tourists and residents alike.