 New Zealand Welcomes New Year 2026 After Kiribati With Massive Fireworks At Sky Tower – WATCH VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNew Zealand Welcomes New Year 2026 After Kiribati With Massive Fireworks At Sky Tower – WATCH VIDEOS

New Zealand Welcomes New Year 2026 After Kiribati With Massive Fireworks At Sky Tower – WATCH VIDEOS

After Kiribati ushered in 2026, New Zealand followed soon after, with Auckland lighting up the night sky as fireworks burst from the Sky Tower, marking one of the first major global celebrations to welcome the year. The city's skyline lit up with around 3,500 fireworks that were fired from multiple levels of the tower, painting the rainy night in flashes of gold, purple and red.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand New Year 2026 | ANI

It’s officially New Year in a handful of places around the world. After Kiribati ushered in 2026, New Zealand followed soon after with Auckland lighting up the night sky as fireworks burst from the Sky Tower, marking one of the first major global celebrations to welcome the year.

Crowds gathered across downtown, umbrellas in hand, watching a bedazzling five-minute spectacle ripple across the harbour. As per AP reports, around 3,500 fireworks were fired from multiple levels of the tower, painting the rainy night in flashes of gold, purple and red.

Check out New Zealand New Year 2026 visuals:

New Zealand, along with several South Pacific nations, is among the earliest places on Earth to ring in the year, a full 18 hours before New York’s Times Square tradition unfolds.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And Asavari Kedar Navre Set For Victory | VIDEO
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And Asavari Kedar Navre Set For Victory | VIDEO
Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report
Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report
Shows Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Be Reduced Due To New Release Ikkis: Report
Shows Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Be Reduced Due To New Release Ikkis: Report
Why Astrologers Are Claiming That 2026 Will Be The Most powerful Year Of The Century?
Why Astrologers Are Claiming That 2026 Will Be The Most powerful Year Of The Century?
Read Also
First Nation To Officially Enter 2026 Is The Pacific Islands Of Kiribati
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Astrologers Are Claiming That 2026 Will Be The Most powerful Year Of The Century?

Why Astrologers Are Claiming That 2026 Will Be The Most powerful Year Of The Century?

New Zealand Welcomes New Year 2026 After Kiribati With Massive Fireworks At Sky Tower – WATCH...

New Zealand Welcomes New Year 2026 After Kiribati With Massive Fireworks At Sky Tower – WATCH...

New Year 2026 Rings In Kiribati Island, Grand Celebration Kicks Off - Visuals Inside

New Year 2026 Rings In Kiribati Island, Grand Celebration Kicks Off - Visuals Inside

Nushrratt Bharuccha Seeks Mahakal's Blessings In Ujjain Ahead Of New Year 2026

Nushrratt Bharuccha Seeks Mahakal's Blessings In Ujjain Ahead Of New Year 2026

First Nation To Officially Enter 2026 Is The Pacific Islands Of Kiribati

First Nation To Officially Enter 2026 Is The Pacific Islands Of Kiribati