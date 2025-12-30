 Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal Will Welcome New Year 2026 Before India; Here's Why
Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal will step into the New Year 2026 ahead of India thanks to their earlier time zones. As clocks strike midnight in Dhaka and Thimphu, Nepal follows moments later, before India and Sri Lanka reach 12 AM. Meanwhile, The first country to ring in the New year is Kiribati, specifically its island Kiritimati (Christmas Island).

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image

Each year, as the world counts down to midnight, there's one tiny nation that rings in the New Year long before almost anyone else. While cities like New York, Dubai and Sydney often steal social media attention with fireworks, the very first place to step into 2026 sits quietly in the Pacific, far from the global spotlight, yet closest to tomorrow.

The first country to celebrate New Year 2026

The first country to ring in the New year is Kiribati, specifically its island Kiritimati (Christmas Island). This Oceanic nation is spread across 30+ islands and atolls scattered across a vast stretch of ocean. Because of its unique geography, the International Date Line bends eastward to keep all of Kiribati in the same calendar day; otherwise, parts of the country would be nearly a full day apart.

Kiribati is also the only nation that touches all four hemispheres – north, south, east and west – making the New Year there even more fascinating.

article-image
Kiribati

Kiribati | Image Courtesy: X (@CCTVAsiaPacific)

After Kiribati, these countries ring in the New Year

New Zealand: Auckland and Wellington celebrate next, with fireworks over the Sky Tower. The Chatham Islands welcome the New Year even a little earlier than the mainland.

Australia: Sydney leads with its world-famous harbour fireworks, followed by cities like Melbourne and Brisbane as midnight reaches each zone.

Japan & South Korea: In Asia, Japan marks the moment with temple bell-ringing and celebrations, while South Korea blends traditions with big concerts and lively countdown events.

article-image

Bangladesh, Nepal and other neighbours to usher before India

Closer to home, not all South Asian countries enter the New Year at the same time.

According to world time data:

Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Bhutan and parts of Russia (Omsk) welcome 2026 at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nepal ushers in the New Year at 11:45 PM IST on Wednesday.

India and Sri Lanka finally hit midnight at 12:00 AM IST on Thursday.

So while India prepares for countdowns, fireworks and celebrations, our neighbours are already clinking glasses and sending New Year wishes.

