'Chhap Rahe Ho': Students From IIM-Ahmedabad Order Over 60,000 Printouts From Blinkit In 2025 | Instagram @catprepwithpallav

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit’s quirky year-end recap has once again grabbed attention, this time spotlighting the academic habits and humour of India’s top management institutes. In one of its latest billboard revelations, Blinkit disclosed that students from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) placed a staggering 60,456 printout orders in 2025.

Displayed in Blinkit’s signature tongue-in-cheek style, the billboard simply read, “60,456 printouts were ordered in IIM-Ahmedabad”, accompanied by the cheeky caption “Tum toh chhap rahe ho”. The statistic quickly went viral, sparking amusement and debate across social media platforms.

TAKE A LOOK:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Blinkit’s data, the figure translates to over 165 printouts every single day throughout the year, underscoring the intense academic workload and case-study-heavy culture at one of India’s most prestigious business schools. Netizens jokingly remarked that the number perfectly captures the life of an MBA student buried under presentations, notes, and last-minute submissions.

This wasn’t the only campus statistic to feature in Blinkit’s playful recap series. Another billboard revealed that XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, ordered twice as many mixers as IIM Calcutta over the year. Mixers, commonly used as non-alcoholic beverages to pair with alcohol, added a humorous twist to the comparison between the two elite institutes.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/pranavkarmakar_the-xlri-vs-iim-calcutta-rivalry-was-always-activity-7411383032328331264-bvhR?utm_source=li_share&utm_content=feedcontent&utm_medium=g_dt_web&utm_campaign=copy

Adding to the banter, Blinkit’s billboard cheekily asked at the bottom, “Kyun nahi ho rahi padhai?” (Why isn’t studying happening?), instantly resonating with students and alumni alike.

Blinkit’s annual recap campaign has been winning praise for transforming raw data into relatable cultural moments. By tapping into everyday student life, from endless printouts to party preferences, the brand has managed to spark conversations far beyond marketing circles.

As the year draws to a close, Blinkit’s witty billboards continue to dominate timelines, proving that numbers, when presented right, can be just as entertaining as they are revealing.