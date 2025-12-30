Social Media Influencer Viraj Ghelani Opens Cafe In MaKaBo; At Slow Mumbai You'll Find Stuff His Wife Palak Eats Every Day

Mumbai’s cafe scene just got a refreshing new addition. Actor and influencer Viraj Ghelani, along with his wife Palak Khimavat, has launched Slow Cafe, a thoughtfully designed vegetarian cafe and bakehouse in Kandivali West. Opened on December 5, 2025, the cafe is already creating waves across social media, and for all the right reasons.

A love letter to MaKaBo foodies

Slow Cafe is more than just another celebrity-owned spot. It’s a heartfelt ode to the Malad–Kandivali–Borivali (MaKaBo) community. Announcing the launch on Instagram, Viraj shared the emotion behind the venture, writing, “This is our way to show love to all Malad Kandivali Borivali people. It was Palak’s dream to serve people what she eats every day.”

The cafe celebrates clean, conscious eating while encouraging guests to literally and figuratively slow down.

Minimal interiors that match the mood

From the moment you step in, Slow Cafe lives up to its name. With minimal yet aesthetic interiors, soft lighting, and uncluttered spaces, the cafe is designed to help visitors pause, breathe, and unwind. The calm ambience makes it ideal for long conversations, solo coffee dates, or quiet work sessions, something Mumbai often lacks. It is a place that promises to serve not just good ambience, food, coffee and desserts but all of it.

Vegetarian menu with a creative twist

Slow Cafe’s 100% vegetarian menu is a major draw, especially for locals looking for mindful food options. One of the standout beverages is the Expresso coconut float, which has already become a crowd favourite. Some other items on their food menu includes Gochujang noodle bowl, Tomato Confit Bread with Burrata, Avacado toast, sweet potato fries with in-house dips and more.

The cafe also offers customisable desserts, allowing guests to tailor sweetness and flavours to their liking. As a cafe and bakehouse, Slow takes desserts seriously. The menu features in-house cakes, cookies, and baked cheesecakes, all made without processed flour or refined sugar. The philosophy is simple: “No rush, no guilt, just good food enjoyed at your own pace.”

Reels, relatability & viral buzz

With Viraj Ghelani’s strong Instagram presence, Slow Cafe has effortlessly found its way onto Mumbaikars’ feeds. The couple’s humorous, inviting reels showcase not just the food, but the relaxed lifestyle the cafe stands for, making it aspirational yet approachable. In a city that’s always rushing, Slow Cafe offers a much-needed pause, and food that’s worth slowing down for.