Celebrate The Arrival Of 2026: Visit These Majestic Hill Stations In South India

By: Sunanda Singh | December 29, 2025
South India is renowned for its majestic hill stations. To celebrate the New Year 2026, visit these jaw-dropping hill stations in South India listed below.
Ooty is a must-visit place to visit in Tamil Nadu. The mesmerising mountains and lush greenery offer colourful gardens and pleasant weather, making it ideal for natural lovers.
Wayanad is another place to visit in Kerala. It is a must-visit place for trekkers and hikers.
Matanga Hill is one of the most popular tourist spots in Hampi as it offers panoramic views of its surroundings.
Pothamedu Viewpoint is another best place that you should not miss out. The enchanting place provides paranomics views of its surroundings.
Pillar Rocks, a majestic tourist destination on the outskirts of Kodaikanal, is a sight to behold. Its towering pillars and breathtaking views make it a must-visit spot in Tamil Nadu.
Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is situated in Karnataka. It is another famous hill station in the state. Coorg Hill Station is filled with lush greenery, hills, and mountains and it is also known for coffee production.
Chikmagalur, also known as Chikkamagaluru, is nestled with mountains, valleys and lush greenery. It is one of the best places in Karnataka.
