Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For The Jungle Book And Captivating Tales

Mumbai: One's childhood days would have rarely skipped the chapters from The Jungle Book. The author of this popular book, Rudyard Kipling, was born in Mumbai on December 30, 1865. December 30, 2025, marks his 160th birth anniversary, which avid readers and literature lovers celebrate by reading his writings and remembering him.
Mumbaikars might be aware of the Kipling bungalow inside the campus of J.J. School of Art, the structure is named after this Mumbai-born British author, whose father, John Lockwood Kipling, was reportedly the first dean of the educational institute. Here's everything you need to know about Rudyard Kipling, known for his captivating tales and poems.
About Rudyard Kipling
Rudyard Kipling was a journalist, novelist, poet and short-story writer who was born in the Bombay Presidency of British India (now Mumbai). Kipling spent the early years of his life in India; later, in the 70s, he was sent to England. The writer's reputation soared after he settled in London. Rudyard Kipling has written many books, including The Jungle Book, which captures the adventures of Mowgli, The Absent-Minded Beggar, and The Naulahka (co-authored with Wolcott Balestier), among others.
The Kipling's Bungalow in Mumbai
Rudyard Kipling's bungalow is located within the Sir J.J. School of Art grounds, Fort, Mumbai. The existing bungalow, constructed in 1882, took the place of the original building where Kipling was born. It functioned as the dean's home until the early 2000s. Following years of abandonment, the structure is being renovated to serve as a heritage museum showcasing the creations of J.J. School graduates. This Kipling Bungalow, located within the J.J. School of Art Campus in Mumbai, was constructed a few yards from the spot where he was born.
Interesting facts about Rudyard Kipling
Kipling was the inaugural English-language author to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. At 41 years old, he is still the youngest recipient of this literary award.
In 1897, Kipling's worldwide renown made him the highest-earning author in the world.
In his early sci-fi tales, such as With the Night Mail, he innovated a technique of conveying information through the narrative instead of direct explanation, a method he initially employed to depict Indian culture to English audiences.
Kipling knew many languages, including English, Hindi, and Portuguese.