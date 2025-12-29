Ramanand Sagar 108th Birth Anniversary: Key Facts About The Man Who Brought Ramayana To Life

By: Sunanda Singh | December 29, 2025
Ramanand Sagar was a renowned Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, best known for creating the iconic 1987 television series Ramayana, which became a cultural phenomenon.
On the occasion of his 108th birth anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about legendary director.
Born on December 29, 1917, Sagar began his career in the film industry in the 1940s and eventually gained fame for his work in mythological and historical dramas.
Started as a clapper boy in 1932 and collaborated with Prithvi Theatres under Prithviraj Kapoor.
Born Chandramouli Chopra in Lahore, he adopted the name "Ramanand Sagar" and wrote under the names Ramanand Chopra, Bedi, and Kashmiri.
He is most celebrated for creating the epic television series "Ramayana," which aired in the late 1980s. Sagar's adaptation of the Ramayana emphasised traditional themes of dharma (duty) and devotion.
Prior to entering the film industry, he was a celebrated journalist and Urdu author. He penned the script for Raj Kapoor’s iconic Barsaat (1949)
In addition to "Ramayana," he also directed "Mahabharat." It is another landmark series that was pivotal in the revival of Indian mythology in the world of television.
