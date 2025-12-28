Ratan Tata Birth Anniversary 2025: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's Visionary Philanthropist

By: Sunanda Singh | December 28, 2025
Ratan Naval Tata was an Indian industrialist, philanthropist, visionary leader, and ethical statesman who was born on December 27, 1937. On his 88th birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about the legendary industrialist:
Ratan Tata served in the Indian Army for a brief period.
He was a trained pilot and the first Indian to fly a F-16 fighter jet.
Ratan Tata fell in love four times throughout his life but never married.
Instagram/Ratan Tata
Under the leadership of Ratan Tata, the Tata Group experienced significant growth, operating in over 100 countries.
(Credits: Twitter)
After his parents separated in 1948, he was brought up by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata.
In 2009, Ratan kept his vow to provide the most affordable car to the middle class. The Tata Nano, costing Rs 1 lakh, emerged as a representation of creativity and cost-effectiveness.
