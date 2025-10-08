Navi Mumbai International Airport Set For Inauguration By PM Modi Today; 10 Facts About India's 1st 'Fully Digital' Airport | Mahesh D More

Navi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday. The mega project is a landmark Rs 19,650 crore greenfield infrastructure, poised to transform the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a global multi-airport city. The new facility is set to majorly ease congestion at the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and usher in a new era for India's aviation sector.

Here Are 10 Key Facts About The Newly-built Airport:

1. India's First Fully Digital Airport: NMIA is India's first fully digital airport, designed to be fully DigiYatra-enabled and supported by automated, AI-enabled terminal systems for a seamless, paperless experience.

2. Initial & Full Capacity: Phase 1 boasts a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA). Once fully operational across all phases, the airport will have four terminals and two runways, eventually handling 90 MPPA and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo.

3. Lotus-Inspired Architecture: The terminal building, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, features a unique and modern lotus-inspired architectural design, with structural columns resembling unfolding petals.

4. Multi-Modal Connectivity: NMIA will be India's first major aviation hub connected by multiple transport systems, including expressways, metro lines, suburban rail, and, notably, a Water Taxi service.

5. Sustainable Green Airport: Built with sustainability in mind, the airport will feature 47 MW of solar power generation capacity, dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and the use of EV bus services.

6. Seamless Passenger Flow: The terminal includes 66 check-in counters and 22 self-baggage drop points to minimize wait times. An Automated People Mover (APM) system is planned to connect all four future terminals.

7. Economic Growth Engine: The project is projected to generate over two lakh jobs across aviation, logistics, IT and real estate sectors, accelerating the development of a new industrial corridor.

8. Advanced Landing System: The runway is equipped with a Category II Instrument Landing System (ILS), enabling safe landings at reduced visibility as low as 300 metres, a key upgrade for all-weather operations.

9. Cargo & MRO Hub: Beyond passenger travel, NMIA is set to become a major cargo hub, eventually handling 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo annually and is planned to become the country's largest Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

10. Commercial Operations Soon: While inaugurated today, commercial flight operations are scheduled to commence in December 2025, with major domestic carriers like IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air already announcing plans to begin services.

