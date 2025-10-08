Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: First Visuals Show Grand Preparations At Venue For Opening Of India's 1st Fully Digital Airport By PM Modi

Navi Mumbai: The first visuals from Navi Mumbai Airport premises on Wednesday set the tone for one of Maharashtra’s most-awaited infrastructure milestones, the inauguration of Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event venue is abuzz with activity, as grand decorations and elaborate arrangements welcome the Prime Minister for the two-day visit.

Ahead of the inauguration, visuals from the site show a massive stage adorned with flowers, garlands and LED screens. Large parking zones have been prepared for guests, while elegant seating arrangements, including sofas and chairs, line the venue where thousands are expected to witness the historic launch.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will arrive in Navi Mumbai around 3 pm and take a walkthrough of the newly constructed airport. The Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, stands out as India’s largest greenfield airport project. The terminal’s striking lotus-shaped design is inspired by India’s national flower, symbolising growth and resilience.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro 3 Phase 2B

Following the walkthrough, Modi will inaugurate the airport and address a massive public gathering, where the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, covering the stretch from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. This section marks the completion of the 33.5-km Aqua Line, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor.

With a total project cost of Rs 37,276 crore, the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is expected to majorly reduce travel time between the northern suburbs and South Mumbai, easing congestion on the city’s arterial roads.

PM Modi To Launch 'Mumbai One' App

Later in the day, he will also launch 'Mumbai One,' India’s first integrated common mobility app that connects 11 major public transport operators across the city, including Metro, BEST buses, local trains and more. The app aims to simplify travel by offering a unified ticketing and payment system for commuters.

