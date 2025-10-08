 Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: First Visuals Show Grand Preparations At Venue For Opening Of India's 1st Fully Digital Airport By PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: First Visuals Show Grand Preparations At Venue For Opening Of India's 1st Fully Digital Airport By PM Modi

Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: First Visuals Show Grand Preparations At Venue For Opening Of India's 1st Fully Digital Airport By PM Modi

Ahead of the inauguration, visuals from the site show a massive stage adorned with flowers, garlands and LED screens. Large parking zones have been prepared for guests, while elegant seating arrangements, including sofas and chairs, line the venue where thousands are expected to witness the historic launch.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: The first visuals from Navi Mumbai Airport premises on Wednesday set the tone for one of Maharashtra’s most-awaited infrastructure milestones, the inauguration of Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event venue is abuzz with activity, as grand decorations and elaborate arrangements welcome the Prime Minister for the two-day visit.

Ahead of the inauguration, visuals from the site show a massive stage adorned with flowers, garlands and LED screens. Large parking zones have been prepared for guests, while elegant seating arrangements, including sofas and chairs, line the venue where thousands are expected to witness the historic launch.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will arrive in Navi Mumbai around 3 pm and take a walkthrough of the newly constructed airport. The Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, stands out as India’s largest greenfield airport project. The terminal’s striking lotus-shaped design is inspired by India’s national flower, symbolising growth and resilience.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro 3 Phase 2B

FPJ Shorts
'Mahila Ke Aansoon Dikhte Hain, Mard Ka Dard..': Pawan Singh Gets Emotional, Accuses Wife Jyoti Singh Of Creating Unnecessary Ruckus; VIDEO
'Mahila Ke Aansoon Dikhte Hain, Mard Ka Dard..': Pawan Singh Gets Emotional, Accuses Wife Jyoti Singh Of Creating Unnecessary Ruckus; VIDEO
Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Akash Ambani, Praises Prime Minister Modi For Serving 25 Years At The 9th Edition Of IMC 2025
Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Akash Ambani, Praises Prime Minister Modi For Serving 25 Years At The 9th Edition Of IMC 2025
Arunachal Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Following Child Deaths Linked To Its Consumption
Arunachal Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Following Child Deaths Linked To Its Consumption
‘Once He Followed My Friend’: Frequent Monkey Sightings Near Mumbai's Bhavan’s College In Andheri Spark Safety Concerns
‘Once He Followed My Friend’: Frequent Monkey Sightings Near Mumbai's Bhavan’s College In Andheri Spark Safety Concerns

Following the walkthrough, Modi will inaugurate the airport and address a massive public gathering, where the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, covering the stretch from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. This section marks the completion of the 33.5-km Aqua Line, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor.

Read Also
'Decked Up & Ready To Roll!': First Look Of Fully-Decorated Mumbai Metro 3 Rake Unveiled; Worli To...
article-image

With a total project cost of Rs 37,276 crore, the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is expected to majorly reduce travel time between the northern suburbs and South Mumbai, easing congestion on the city’s arterial roads.

PM Modi To Launch 'Mumbai One' App

Later in the day, he will also launch 'Mumbai One,' India’s first integrated common mobility app that connects 11 major public transport operators across the city, including Metro, BEST buses, local trains and more. The app aims to simplify travel by offering a unified ticketing and payment system for commuters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Once He Followed My Friend’: Frequent Monkey Sightings Near Mumbai's Bhavan’s College In...

‘Once He Followed My Friend’: Frequent Monkey Sightings Near Mumbai's Bhavan’s College In...

Shiv Sena Symbol Dispute: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For November 12, May Continue On 13th

Shiv Sena Symbol Dispute: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For November 12, May Continue On 13th

Mumbai One Card Launches Today; Know How It Will Ease Transportation For Mumbaikars In MMR

Mumbai One Card Launches Today; Know How It Will Ease Transportation For Mumbaikars In MMR

Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: First Visuals Show Grand Preparations At Venue For Opening Of...

Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: First Visuals Show Grand Preparations At Venue For Opening Of...

British PM Keir Starmer Takes Selfie With Disposable Camera During Mumbai Business Interaction On...

British PM Keir Starmer Takes Selfie With Disposable Camera During Mumbai Business Interaction On...