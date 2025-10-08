Mumbai One Card Launches Today; Know How It Will Ease Transportation For Mumbaikars In MMR | FPJ

Mumbai: As Prime Minister Modi visits Mumbai, he will be unveiling the Mumbai One app, an integrated digital platform designed to make travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) smoother and more efficient.

The app currently connects 11 public transport operators, including Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, the Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Suburban Railway, BEST, and various municipal transport systems from Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai.

Through this integration, Mumbai One allows commuters to plan trips, buy tickets, and switch between different transport modes, metro, train, monorail, or bus, using just one digital QR ticket.

According to the Press Release by the Prime Minister’s Office, the app provides real-time updates on delays, alternative routes, and estimated arrival times. It also includes map-based navigation, nearby station details, tourist attractions, and an SOS feature for commuter safety.

While the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) operates nationally via RuPay, it does not fully cover Mumbai’s suburban rail network. The Mumbai One app bridges that gap by focusing entirely on Mumbai’s integrated transport ecosystem.

With NMIA, Metro Line 3, and the Mumbai One app launching together, today marks a major milestone in transforming the way Mumbaikars travel faster, smarter, and more connected than ever before.

How To Use The Mumbai One App

Using the Mumbai One app is simple and convenient for all commuters. First, download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and verify your mobile number using the OTP sent to you. Once logged in, enter your source and destination stations, the app can also automatically detect the nearest station for you.

You can book up to four tickets in one transaction. After selecting your route, make the payment digitally using UPI, debit card, or credit card. As soon as the payment is completed, a QR code will be generated instantly on your phone. Simply scan this QR code at the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates at the metro station to start your journey without waiting in queues.

Oct 8 Marks History For Mumbai

On October 8, Mumbai will witness the inauguration of three significant infrastructure projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3, the Mumbai One app, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).