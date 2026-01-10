Raigad Gram Panchayats Achieve Record House Tax Collection Boost Under Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan

Maharashtra government’s Chief Minister’s Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan. | File Pic

Under the Maharashtra government’s Chief Minister’s Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan, gram panchayats in Raigad district have recorded a substantial increase in property tax (house tax) collection over the last three months. The campaign is being effectively implemented under the guidance of Raigad Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Neha Bhosale.

Rs 90.77 Crore Collected in Three Months

Between August and December 2025, gram panchayats in the district collected Rs 90.77 crore in house tax, significantly strengthening their financial position. The increased revenue is expected to help local bodies implement development works, improve basic amenities, and execute public welfare schemes more effectively.

As part of the campaign, special measures were undertaken to clear long-pending arrears of house tax across the district. Gram panchayats were instructed to organise special collection camps every Monday and Saturday to facilitate tax payments. In addition, the state government announced a 50 per cent rebate on house tax during the campaign period, which received an encouraging response from citizens.

A Lok Adalat held on December 13 also played a key role in expediting the recovery process. During the Lok Adalat, 27,341 house tax cases from gram panchayats across the district were taken up. Of these, 8,316 cases were resolved, leading to the recovery of Rs 6.80 crore in outstanding house tax dues.

Strengthening Financial Capacity of Panchayats

Under the guidance of CEO Neha Bhosale and Additional CEO Vishal Tanpure, special emphasis is being placed on strengthening the financial capacity of gram panchayats through improved revenue collection. Officials said the rise in house tax collection will enable village administrations to accelerate infrastructure development and deliver citizen-centric schemes more efficiently.

Key Factors Behind the Increase in House Tax Collection:

Organisation of special house tax collection camps on Mondays and Saturdays under the Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan

50 per cent rebate on house tax

Swift disposal of pending cases through Lok Adalats

Introduction of online payment facilities by several gram panchayats

The campaign has also yielded positive results in water tax collection. Between April and December 2025, water tax recovery stood at 50.56 per cent, with an increase of nearly Rs 9 crore during the campaign period. A total of 6,689 water tax cases were placed before the Lok Adalat, of which 1,474 cases were resolved, resulting in the recovery of Rs1.14 crore.

Overall, gram panchayats in Raigad district achieved 62 per cent house tax collection between April and December 2025. Officials stated that the Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan has given fresh momentum to revenue recovery efforts.

“We aim to raise house tax collection to 90 per cent by the end of the current financial year, and instructions have been issued to all gram panchayats accordingly. Citizens are also urged to cooperate by paying their house tax on time,” said Neha Bhosale, Chief Executive Officer, Raigad Zilla Parishad.

