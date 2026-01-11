Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Takes ‘Naye Ladke’ Dig At Amit Thackeray Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls | Here's What Happened

Mumbai: With just few days left for polling in the BMC elections 2026, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has taken a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray over his recent remarks about restricting people from other states from entering Maharashtra if MNS leader Raj Thackeray becomes Chief Minister.

While speaking on NDTV Power Play, Sanjay Raut said, "Naye Ladke Rajniti mein Aate hai aur ek virasat lekar aate hai, toh aaj jab yeh naya gadbandhan hogaya hai, usmein hum sabko train karenge (New leaders come into politics and bring a legacy with them. Now that there is a new alliance, we will train them)"

When asked if Thackeray’s remark was childish, Raut dismissed it and said,

"Aise koi train nahi rok sakta. (No one can stop a train like that)." According to the Constitution, everyone has a right to go anywhere, he added.

What did Amit Thackeray say?

During an interview with BBC Marathi, Amit Thackeray triggered a political storm and a viral clip about him saying, “If Raj Thackeray becomes CM of Maharashtra, we will not allow people from other states to enter Maharashtra, we will stop all the trains.”

Explaining further on this, "People can come and go to work anywhere in the city but, but their presence should not cause problems for local residents in the state. "If people want to come in Maharashtra, Come officially," he said as quoted by BBC Marathi.

Thackeray Cousins Reunite

The dig comes as the Thackeray brothers after nearly two decades and formed an alliance ahead of the BMC polls. The brothers were first spotted together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali party to Bhai Dooj, and several political events.

