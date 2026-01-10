 Panvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ Campaign In Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ Campaign In Colleges

Panvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ Campaign In Colleges

Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections 2025–26, the civic administration has intensified voter awareness efforts with a focus on first-time voters. Seminars under the “My First Vote – My Voice” theme were held across colleges to encourage informed and active electoral participation.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation conducts voter awareness programmes under the ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ campaign ahead of civic elections | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Jan 10: As part of preparations for the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025–26, the civic administration has intensified voter awareness efforts, with a special focus on first-time voters.

Seminars held at educational institutions

A series of voter awareness seminars were organised across several colleges and educational institutions in the city. The programmes were held under the theme “My First Vote – My Voice”, aimed at motivating young voters to participate actively in the democratic process.

Sessions across colleges and schools

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ Campaign In Colleges
Panvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ Campaign In Colleges
Rahul Gandhi Reveals Name Of His College Crush, Recreates 'Khatam, Tata, Bye-bye' Meme In Candid Conversation | WATCH
Rahul Gandhi Reveals Name Of His College Crush, Recreates 'Khatam, Tata, Bye-bye' Meme In Candid Conversation | WATCH
Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family, Including 12-Year-Old Boy, Die In Goregaon West Slum Fire
Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family, Including 12-Year-Old Boy, Die In Goregaon West Slum Fire
Residents Of Navi Mumbai Launch Initiative To Protect Mangroves, Wetlands And Lakes
Residents Of Navi Mumbai Launch Initiative To Protect Mangroves, Wetlands And Lakes

Awareness sessions were conducted at institutions including Agri Education Institution, K.S.A. Barnes College, D.S.P. College (CBSE and State Board), Sushma Patil School, Mansarovar School and Junior College, MGM Medical College, and Ramsheth Thakur Higher Secondary School in Kharghar.

Emphasis on democratic participation

During the sessions, students were informed about the significance of the right to vote, the importance of voting in a democracy, and the role and responsibilities of a vigilant and informed voter.

Emphasis was also placed on the need for free, fair and honest voting. The initiative received an enthusiastic response, particularly from students who will be voting for the first time.

Walkathon to spread voting message

In a related activity, Pillai College organised a voter awareness seminar and a walkathon to spread the message of electoral participation. Through the walkathon, organisers highlighted the importance of exercising one’s voting rights to strengthen democratic institutions.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Civic Elections 2026: Chief Election Observer Visits Media Certification And Monitoring Cell...
article-image

Efforts to boost voter turnout

Officials said these programmes have helped create positive awareness about voting among citizens. The Panvel Municipal Corporation is continuing its efforts to encourage maximum voter participation and improve voter turnout in the forthcoming municipal elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’...

Panvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’...

Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family, Including 12-Year-Old Boy, Die In Goregaon West Slum Fire

Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family, Including 12-Year-Old Boy, Die In Goregaon West Slum Fire

Residents Of Navi Mumbai Launch Initiative To Protect Mangroves, Wetlands And Lakes

Residents Of Navi Mumbai Launch Initiative To Protect Mangroves, Wetlands And Lakes

Mumbai Traffic Alert! Road Closures, Parking Restrictions In Dadar, Mahim & Matunga For Sena UBT-MNS...

Mumbai Traffic Alert! Road Closures, Parking Restrictions In Dadar, Mahim & Matunga For Sena UBT-MNS...

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Third-Gender Citizens Lead Voter Awareness Drive Under SVEEP...

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Third-Gender Citizens Lead Voter Awareness Drive Under SVEEP...