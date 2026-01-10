Panvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ Campaign In Colleges

Panvel Municipal Corporation conducts voter awareness programmes under the ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ campaign ahead of civic elections | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Jan 10: As part of preparations for the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025–26, the civic administration has intensified voter awareness efforts, with a special focus on first-time voters.

Seminars held at educational institutions

A series of voter awareness seminars were organised across several colleges and educational institutions in the city. The programmes were held under the theme “My First Vote – My Voice”, aimed at motivating young voters to participate actively in the democratic process.

Sessions across colleges and schools

Awareness sessions were conducted at institutions including Agri Education Institution, K.S.A. Barnes College, D.S.P. College (CBSE and State Board), Sushma Patil School, Mansarovar School and Junior College, MGM Medical College, and Ramsheth Thakur Higher Secondary School in Kharghar.

Emphasis on democratic participation

During the sessions, students were informed about the significance of the right to vote, the importance of voting in a democracy, and the role and responsibilities of a vigilant and informed voter.

Emphasis was also placed on the need for free, fair and honest voting. The initiative received an enthusiastic response, particularly from students who will be voting for the first time.

Walkathon to spread voting message

In a related activity, Pillai College organised a voter awareness seminar and a walkathon to spread the message of electoral participation. Through the walkathon, organisers highlighted the importance of exercising one’s voting rights to strengthen democratic institutions.

Efforts to boost voter turnout

Officials said these programmes have helped create positive awareness about voting among citizens. The Panvel Municipal Corporation is continuing its efforts to encourage maximum voter participation and improve voter turnout in the forthcoming municipal elections.

