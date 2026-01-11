'Thackeray Brothers' Reunion Fuels Wave Of Change Ahead Of January 16 Civic Verdict,' Says MNS Leader Shalini Thackeray | IANS

Kalyan: As the civic election campaign reaches a decisive phase, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Shalini Thackeray on Saturday said the coming together of the Thackeray brothers has created a powerful political momentum across Maharashtra, one that is set to be reflected in the ballot on January 16.

Speaking during an intensive door-to-door outreach programme in Kalyan-Dombivli in support of candidates of the MNS and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Shalini Thackeray described the renewed unity within the Thackeray family as “the need of the hour” in the present political climate. She said the alliance has rekindled hope among voters who are eager for a credible and people-centric alternative to the ruling dispensation.

The enthusiasm on the ground is unmistakable. People feel that a genuine change is possible only when forces with a shared ideological legacy come together she said, adding that the political consolidation has infused new energy into the opposition’s campaign across urban Maharashtra. Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Mahayuti, Thackeray alleged that the alliance is suffering from deep internal contradictions and a growing crisis of leadership.

According to her, these fault lines are no longer confined to closed rooms but are becoming increasingly visible to voters, weakening the credibility of the government ahead of the polls. Raising concerns over women’s safety, she criticised the ruling parties for fielding candidates with serious criminal backgrounds. Such decisions send a wrong message and erode public trust. Women in particular are deeply disturbed by the manner in which sensitive issues are being handled she said.

Shalini Thackeray also cautioned against uncontested elections, calling them detrimental to democracy. She urged citizens to exercise their franchise, stressing that voting remains the most powerful instrument of change. Every vote matters. Only an active and alert electorate can bring accountability and transformation she said. Expressing confidence about the outcome, she asserted that the unity of the Thackeray brothers has generated a positive wave across the state.This mood of change will be clearly reflected when the results are declared on January 16 she added.

