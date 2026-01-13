Navi Mumbai NMMC Elections 2026: Commissioner Reviews Poll Material, Security Arrangements

With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections scheduled on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde on Tuesday reviewed the polling material distribution arrangements at the offices of the eight Returning Officers, as the civic administration completed final preparations for polling day. |

Navi Mumbai: With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections scheduled on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde on Tuesday reviewed the polling material distribution arrangements at the offices of the eight Returning Officers, as the civic administration completed final preparations for polling day.

EVM Distribution

Polling materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), will be distributed on January 14, after which polling teams will depart for their respective polling stations. During the visit, Dr Shinde also inspected the security arrangements of EVM strong rooms and reviewed the polling station-wise distribution mechanism. City Engineer Shirish Ardawad was present during the inspection.

Inspection Tour

Dr Shinde said, “The entire election machinery is fully prepared, and all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth, peaceful and transparent polling process.”

He also reviewed arrangements at centres with a large number of polling stations and suggested minor improvements where required. Facilities related to transportation, security and basic amenities for polling personnel were also assessed during the inspection.

Model Code Enforcement

Referring to the enforcement of election norms, the Commissioner said, “After the campaign period ends at 5.30 pm on January 13, strict vigilance will be maintained to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct is not violated anywhere in the city.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/